Global Collaborative Robot Market Report 2021: Patent Distribution, Market Trends, And Opportunities Analysis Featuring ABB, Fanuc, Kuka & Yaskawa Electric
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaborative Robot: Patent Distribution, Market Trends, and Opportunities " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Collaborative robots are designed to interact closely with staff in a co-working environment. Due to diverse work requirements, designing automated work tasks carried out by robots has become more and more popular. With the human-machine interface advantage, collaborative robots have become an option for many companies when they evaluate automation solutions in recent years. This report looks into several key fields and sectors in which most collaborative robot patents are filed, examines key collaborative patent distribution by technology, and explores their key applications.
List of Topics
- Overview of collaborative robot technologies
- US collaborative robot patent counts by patent field, by application year, and by patent technology
- Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background1.1 Technology Definition
2. Patent Mining
3. Patent Analysis3.1 Analysis by Field3.2 Analysis by Technology3.3 Analysis by Technology and Patent Application Year4. Analyst's Perspective
Appendix List of Companies
- ABB
- Fanuc
- Kuka
- Yaskawa Electric
List of TablesTable 1 Collaborative Robot Patent Share by Field, Technology, Class, and SubclassTable 2 Matrix of Collaborative Robot Patent Counts by Technology and Patent Application Year
List of FiguresFigure 1 Collaborative Robot IllustrationFigure 2 Collaborative Patent Share by Field
