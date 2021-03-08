Global Cold Storage Construction Market Report 2020: Market To Reach $19 Billion By 2027 - Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant In Pharmaceutical Logistics
Global Cold Storage Construction Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Storage Construction estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Production Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bulk Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGRThe Cold Storage Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. Ports Segment to Record 12.8% CAGRIn the global Ports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Key Topics Covered:
- Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics
- Robust Growth on the Cards for Cold Storage Construction Market
- Sustained Investments in Cold Chain Logistics Worldwide: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the Market
- Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Instigates Widespread Adoption of Cold Chain Logistics
- World Cold Chain Logistics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Sector
- Rising Concerns over Food Security and Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case
- Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Remain Global Phenomena
- Food Security Concerns More Evident Than Ever Before
- Consumer Demand (in Million Tonnes) for Cereals, Vegetable Oil and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-17 and 2018-27
- Key Issues Fuelling Food Security Concerns Worldwide
- Population Growth
- World Population to Reach 8.5 Billion by 2030 and to 9.7 Billion by 2050: Global Population Figures for Years 1990, 2015, 2030, 2050 & 2100
- Declining Per Capita Arable Land
- Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2050
- While Developed Regions Hold Bigger Share, Developing Countries Display Fast Paced Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cold Storage Construction Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure
- Key Retail Trends Influencing Wider Deployment of Cold Storage Infrastructure
- Emphasis on Fresh Supply Chains
- Emergence of Online Retail Channel
- Rising Demand for Organic Foods
- Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion
- Current State of Pharmaceutical Logistics Sector: A Review
- World Pharmaceutical Logistics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cold Chain and Non Cold Chain Segments
- Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics
- Novel Technologies and Approaches Poised to Revitalize Cold Storage Construction: A Review of Latest Trends in Cold Storage Landscape
- Insulation: Primary Investment Area in Cold Storage Construction
- EPS Facilitates Maximum Insulation Efficiency and Long-Term Performance
- SPF Seeks Bigger Role in Cold Storage Insulation
- HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains
- HCFC Phase Out Timeline
- Ammonia Refrigeration Gains Robust Traction in Cold Storage Facilities
- Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains
- Energy Efficiency Becomes the Norm in Modern Cold Storage Facility
- With Low Heat Signature & Less Energy Consumption, LEDs Grab Attention in Cold Storage Energy Efficiency Strategies
- VFDs Come to Fore to Augment Cold Storage HPAC Infrastructure
- FSMA's Latest Regulation Seeks Further Refinements in Cold Storage Construction
