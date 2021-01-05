Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market Report, 2019-2020 & 2027 - Rising Application Of Cold Plasma In Cancer Treatment

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Plasma Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Regime; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cold Plasma Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 308.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The cold plasma equipment market is bifurcated on basis of regime into low-pressure cold plasma, atmospheric cold plasma. Cold plasma (or non-equilibrium plasma) is the plasma in which the temperature of the constituents varies from one another. Cold plasma equipment therapy provides a new way to keep hospital patients safe from infections. In 2019, the atmospheric cold plasma equipment dominated the market by regime type contributing a significant share in the market. This attributes to the advantages offered by atmospheric plasma as it is a dry process, requires little energy and economic advantages offered over traditional processing techniques. Factors such as rising use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAI), and development of innovative methods for treatment of cancer through cold plasma are expected to augment the growth of the market. In addition, increasing global healthcare investments is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Some of the prominent players operating in cold plasma equipment market are, Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Adtec Healthcare, Henniker Plasma, Europlasma NV, Tantec GmbH, TheraDep Technologies, Inc. , terraplasma medical GmbH, Apyx Medical and neoplas tools GmbH. The market players are focused towardsgaining significant funding and investment for development of new products in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2017, US Medical Innovations (USMI) and George Washington University entered into an agreement to launch a new plasma based cancer therapy. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Cold Plasma Equipment - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Cold Plasma Equipment - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising use of cold plasma in medical treatment5.1.2 Increasing hospital acquired infections (HAI)5.1.3 Rising application of cold plasma in cancer treatment5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Adverse effects of cold plasma5.2.2 Lack of reimbursement5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growth in the global healthcare market5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Research activities and product innovations5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Cold Plasma Equipment Market Analysis - By Regime7.1 Overview7.2 Cold Plasma Equipment Market, By Regime (2019 and 2027)7.3 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment7.4 Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment 8. Cold Plasma Equipment Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Cold Plasma Equipment Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)8.3 Wound Healing8.4 Blood Coagulation8.5 Cancer Treatment8.6 Dentistry 9. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cold Plasma Equipment Market 11. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.1.1 Recent Developments by Players in The Cold PlasmaEquipmentMarket 12. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Key Company Profiles

