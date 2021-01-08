Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Outlook 2019-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cold Chain Monitoring market accounted for $4.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $11.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing global demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, surging demand for better food quality, intensifying need to reduce food wastage, and surging demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility. However, high cost of implementation is likely to hamper the market.

The cold chain monitoring is the logistic solution for monitoring and recording the data seamlessly, which enables to follow the strict instructions and guidelines for the validated solutions. The monitoring systems are introduced to maintain the effectiveness and freshness of the food, vaccines, under the required temperature, and prevent spoilage. This system plays an important role in the warehouses which is utilized for cold storage applications. It widely finds its application in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.By logistics, the storage segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Growing consumer inclination toward packaged food, changing lifestyles and dietary patterns, and the intensifying need to protect pharmaceutical products from unsuitable climatic conditions are the prime factors that are favoring the deployment of storage solutions at production sites, distribution centers, and at final delivery points. A well-structured cold storage monitoring setup reduces wastage and facilitates better resource utilization, thereby reducing the cost of operations.On the basis of geography, APAC is expected to be the significant-growing cold chain monitoring market during the forecast period, due to rising demand for high-quality food products and government initiatives in the emerging economies to bring maximum people under the modern healthcare umbrella. Additionally, increasing government investments towards logistics infrastructure development and penetration of warehouse management systems are other major factors supporting the growth of the market in APAC. What the Report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 Technology Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Temperature Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Frozen 5.3 Chilled 6 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Offering6.1 Introduction 6.2 Software 6.2.1 Cloud-based 6.2.2 On-premise 6.3 Hardware 6.3.1 Telematics & Telemetry Devices 6.3.2 Networking Devices 6.3.3 Sensors & Data Loggers 6.3.4 RFID Devices 6.4 Services 6.4.1 Professional Services 6.4.2 Managed Services 7 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Logistics7.1 Introduction 7.2 Transportation 7.2.1 Airways 7.2.2 Roadways 7.2.3 Waterways 7.2.4 Railways 7.3 Storage 7.3.1 Cold Containers 7.3.2 Warehouses 8 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Application8.1 Introduction 8.2 Chemicals 8.3 Food & Beverages 8.3.1 Fish, Meat and Seafood 8.3.2 Processed Food 8.3.3 Poultry and Dairy Products 8.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables 8.3.5 Fruit Pulp & Concentrates 8.3.6 Bakery & Confectionaries 8.3.7 Nuggets 8.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare 8.4.1 Biobanks 8.4.2 Vaccines 8.4.3 Medicines and Drugs 8.5 Other Applications 8.5.1 Manufacturing 8.5.2 Agriculture 9 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Technology9.1 Introduction 9.2 Eutectic 9.3 Air blown 10 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.2.1 US 10.2.2 Canada 10.2.3 Mexico 10.3 Europe 10.3.1 Germany 10.3.2 UK 10.3.3 Italy 10.3.4 France 10.3.5 Spain 10.3.6 Rest of Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.4.1 Japan 10.4.2 China 10.4.3 India 10.4.4 Australia 10.4.5 New Zealand 10.4.6 South Korea 10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.5.1 Argentina 10.5.2 Brazil 10.5.3 Chile 10.5.4 Rest of South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa 10.6.1 Saudi Arabia 10.6.2 UAE 10.6.3 Qatar 10.6.4 South Africa 10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.3 New Product Launch 11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling

