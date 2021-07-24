Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market In Education Services Industry|Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 8.82 billion is expected in the cognitive assessment and training market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cognitive assessment and training market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Signant Health, Total Brain Ltd., and WIRB Copernicus Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the cost-effective online cognitive assessments, the increasing focus on brain health, and the emphasis on quality education will offer immense growth opportunities.
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021-2025: SegmentationThe cognitive assessment and training market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Education
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeSome of the major vendors of the cognitive assessment and training market in the education services industry include Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Signant Health, Total Brain Ltd., and WIRB Copernicus Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Market size
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Market trends
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Market industry analysis
The rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, credibility concerns may threaten the growth of the market.
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cognitive assessment and training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cognitive assessment and training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cognitive assessment and training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cognitive assessment and training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc
- CogniFit Ltd.
- Cogstate Ltd.
- ImPACT Applications Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Posit Science Corp.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Signant Health
- Total Brain Ltd.
- WIRB Copernicus Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
