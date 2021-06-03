Global Coding And Marking Markets 2021-2026: Leveraging Exhibitions, Expos & Trade Platforms, Demand For Laser Coding, Industry 4.0, Evolving Secondary Packaging & Innovative Consumables Offerings

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coding and Marking Market - Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coding and Marking Market - Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coding and marking market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during 2020-2026.

The publisher's latest market research report includes the market size and growth forecast both for pre-COVID and post COVID period. The demand has increased due to the steady rise in production across end-user industries and the growing need to compete in the global market.

A key area of focus for vendors in the coding and marking industry is to stay abreast with the regulatory updates. Various policies and regulatory frameworks associated with the coding and marking up of products across regions play a crucial role in shaping the industry's growth.

Variations in the demand for coding and marking solutions have propelled the introduction of a diverse range of printing technologies. Key players in the industry today have a range of printing solutions and techniques to offer.

The demand has varied across products such as beverage cans, bottles, engine chassis, and car interiors. This has pushed the need to install different printing techniques and a diverse range of printers suitable for different products. For instance, laser technology has witnessed a significant upswing as compared to the other traditional printing technologies such as Palm, TTO, and PIJ, among others.

Global Coding and Marking Market Segmentation

The food and beverage end-user segment accounts for more than 50% of the global coding and marking market share. The growth in F&B end-user is attributed majorly due to the improving demographics across the globe, increasing investment and strict regulations by the government, and shift towards urbanization. Furthermore, the emergence of new potential markets across geographies and the multiplication of stock-keeping units (SKU) have further propelled the growth of food and beverage coding and marking equipment in recent years.

The healthcare sector is the second-largest end-user due to the high applicability across various devices and drugs. The growing investments in the sector by various governments, increase in geriatric population, the rise of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and availability of diverse medicine tracking software are set to drive the market for coding and marking solution providers. The adoption of coding and marking systems in the electrical & electronics industry is growing rapidly in recent years. According to the publisher, the electronics and electrical coding and marking equipment will witness the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, consumables accounted for a share of 47% of the overall market revenue. The demand for consumables in the global market increased even during the pandemic of COVID-19 owing to huge requirements for inks and other consumables from the F&B industry and healthcare industry.

The high-speed printing and "quick-dry" nature of the CIJ coding solution will boost the continuous inkjet segment growth. The CIJ printing technology remains the largest segment in the global coding and marking market. Easy availability and high penetration within the market are driving the industry growth. Domino Printing Sciences is the leader in the field of CIJ technology. The company offers a wide array of CIJ solutions for several end-user industries.

The laser technology in the Asia-pacific region will remain a dominant revenue contributor to the global market. PIJ technology is gaining acceptance among commercial and industrial end-users. High-speed printing, long service life, and relatively low operating costs for end-users are major factors driving the PIJ technology demand in the global market.

Competitor Landscape

The competitive scenario in the global coding and marking market is currently intensifying. The major players are providing high-quality products with additional features such as RFID systems and QR codes that are required to enhance the performance of their products. On the other hand, local vendors such as Macsa ID and Iconotech provide less expensive product offerings with basic features.

The five major leaders in the market are Danaher, Dover, Brother Industries (Domino Printing Sciences), Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, and ITW (Diagraph). All these companies have a global presence in three major geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the coding and marking market?2. What are the segments covered in the coding and marking equipment market report?3. What are the key factors driving the growth of the coding and marking equipment market?4. What are the major trends in the coding & marking market?5. Who are the major end-users for coding and marking technology?6. Who are the key players in the coding and marking market?

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Leveraging Exhibitions, Expos & Trade Platforms

Growing Demand for Laser Coding

Advent of Industry 4.0

Evolving Secondary Packaging Market

Innovative Consumables Offerings

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Demand for Traceability By End-Users

Significant Rise in Flexible Packaging

Rising Applications Across End-User Industries

Rising Demand from Healthcare Industry

Increasing Demand for Processed & Packaged Food

Market Restraints

Increasing Product Counterfeiting

Operational Errors & High Cost

Slow Economic Growth In 2020

Trade Conflicts Between US & China

Major Vendors

Danaher

Dover

Brother Industries

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

ITW

Other Prominent Vendors

ANSER Coding

Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

Control Print

EBS Ink-Jet Systeme GmbH

Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment

Iconotech

ID Technology

InkJet

KEYENCE

Koenig & Bauer Coding

Kortho Coding and Marking

Laserax

Macsa ID

Matthews International

Paul Leibinger

REA Elektronik

SATO Holdings

Squid Ink

Weber Marking Systems

Xaar

Zanasi

