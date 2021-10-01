Global Cocoa Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Cargill, Nestle And Touton Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cocoa Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global cocoa market is likely to advance at a CAGR of 4.11% during the projected period 2021-2028.Factors such as the rise in demand for chocolate, coupled with growing awareness relating to the health benefits of cocoa, are supplementing the growth of the cocoa market globally. Additionally, the emergence of ruby cocoa beans and bean-to-bar chocolates has opened new avenues for the cocoa market. Bean-to-bar refers to the chocolate making process wherein the maker controls the chocolate's quality, overseeing every step from cocoa bean to chocolate bar.In contrast, the low productivity of cocoa, along with price fluctuations, are key factors that impede the growth of the global cocoa market to a large extent.The global cocoa market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the cocoa market over the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to innovation in cocoa products. Moreover, the region has been among the top growth markets for chocolate producers, with changing lifestyles leading to increased cocoa grindings. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, improved retail distribution, and a surge in disposable income are some of the other factors that widen the cocoa market's scope and growth across the APAC region. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Cocoa Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Cocoa Market2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Influence of Western Flavors 2.2.2. Cocoa Powder Color Trends2.2.3. Single-Origin Cocoa and Chocolates2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Market Strategies2.6.1. Acquisitions2.6.2. Product Developments2.6.3. Contracts & Agreements2.6.4. Investment & Expansions2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Rise in Demand for Chocolate2.7.2. Health Benefits of Cocoa2.8. Market Challenges2.8.1. Low Productivity2.8.2. Price Fluctuations of Cocoa2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Ruby Cocoa Beans2.9.2. Bean-To-Bar Chocolate 3. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Process3.1. Dutch-Process3.2. Natural Process 4. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Quality4.1. Bulk4.2. Specialty4.3. Fine Flavor 5. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Product5.1. Cocoa Liquor5.2. Cocoa Powder5.3. Cocoa Butter 6. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Type6.1. Conventional6.2. Organic 7. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by End-User7.1. Confectionery7.2. Food & Beverages7.3. Bakery7.4. Other End-Users 8. Global Cocoa Market - Regional Outlook8.1. North America8.1.1. Market by Process8.1.2. Market by Quality8.1.3. Market by Product8.1.4. Market by Type8.1.5. Market by End-User8.1.6. Country Analysis8.1.6.1. United States8.1.6.2. Canada8.2. Europe8.2.1. Market by Process8.2.2. Market by Quality8.2.3. Market by Product8.2.4. Market by Type8.2.5. Market by End-User8.2.6. Country Analysis8.2.6.1. United Kingdom8.2.6.2. Germany8.2.6.3. France8.2.6.4. Spain8.2.6.5. Italy8.2.6.6. Russia8.2.6.7. Rest of Europe8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Market by Process8.3.2. Market by Quality8.3.3. Market by Product8.3.4. Market by Type8.3.5. Market by End-User8.3.6. Country Analysis8.3.6.1. China8.3.6.2. Japan8.3.6.3. India8.3.6.4. South Korea8.3.6.5. Asean Countries8.3.6.6. Australia & New Zealand8.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific8.4. Latin America8.4.1. Market by Process8.4.2. Market by Quality8.4.3. Market by Product8.4.4. Market by Type8.4.5. Market by End-User8.4.6. Country Analysis8.4.6.1. Brazil8.4.6.2. Mexico8.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America8.5. Middle East and Africa8.5.1. Market by Process8.5.2. Market by Quality8.5.3. Market by Product8.5.4. Market by Type8.5.5. Market by End-User8.5.6. Country Analysis8.5.6.1. United Arab Emirates8.5.6.2. Saudi Arabia8.5.6.3. Turkey8.5.6.4. South Africa8.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Cargill Incorporated9.2. Meiji Holdings Co Ltd9.3. Nestle Sa9.4. Puratos Group 9.5. Olam International Limited9.6. Guan Chong Berhad9.7. Barry Callebaut AG9.8. Natra Sa9.9. Blommer Chocolate Company9.10. The Hershey Company9.11. Mondelez International9.12. Ferrero Group9.13. Lindt and Sprungli AG 9.14. Archer Daniels Midland 9.15. Touton Sa 10. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7dqcm

