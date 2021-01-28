Global Coatings Resins Market (2020 To 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coatings Resins Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global coatings resins market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global coatings resins market to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on coatings resins market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on the coatings resins market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global coatings resins market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global coatings resins market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Segments CoveredThe global coatings resins market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, and application. The Global Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Vinyl

Others

The Global Coatings Resins Market by Technology

Waterborne Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

The Global Coatings Resins Market by Application

Architectural

Industrial

Automotive

Packaging

Others

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the coatings resins market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the coatings resins market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global coatings resins market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Coatings Resins Market Highlights2.2. Coatings Resins Market Projection2.3. Coatings Resins Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Coatings Resins Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Coatings Resins Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Resin Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Coatings Resins Market 4. Coatings Resins Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type5.1. Acrylic5.2. Alkyd5.3. Epoxy5.4. Polyurethane5.5. Vinyl5.6. Others 6. Global Coatings Resins Market by Technology6.1. Waterborne Coatings6.2. Solvent-borne Coatings6.3. Powder Coatings6.4. Others 7. Global Coatings Resins Market by Application7.1. Architectural7.2. Industrial7.3. Automotive7.4. Packaging7.5. Others 8. Global Coatings Resins Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type8.1.2. North America Coatings Resins Market by Technology8.1.3. North America Coatings Resins Market by Application8.1.4. North America Coatings Resins Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type8.2.2. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Technology8.2.3. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Application8.2.4. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Technology8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Application8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type8.4.2. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Technology8.4.3. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Application8.4.4. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Coatings Resins Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Arkema SA9.2.2. Covestro AG9.2.3. BASF SE9.2.4. Bayer AG9.2.5. Dow Chemical Company9.2.6. Evonik Industries AG9.2.7. Koninklijke DSM N.V.9.2.8. Sherwin-Williams Co9.2.9. PCCR USA Inc. 9.2.10. Polynt-Reichhold GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rn2te

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-coatings-resins-market-2020-to-2026---industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-301217168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets