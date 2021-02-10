Global Coal Bed Methane Market Report 2020: China Is Expected To Account For The Maximum Share Of $25 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coal Bed Methane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Power Generation, Transporation), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coal bed methane market size is projected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%. Coal Bed Methane Market Report Highlights

The power generation segment led the overall market in 2019 and accounted for the largest share of 40%

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period

is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period China is expected to account for the maximum share by 2027 in the Asia Pacific regional market

is expected to account for the maximum share by 2027 in the regional market North America is likely to have moderate growth during the projected period

is likely to have moderate growth during the projected period The U.S. was the leading country in the North America market in 2019 and is likely to retain its leading position from 2020 to 2027

The market is driven by decrease in methane emission related with coal mining and conventional fuels and generation of indirect and direct employment in the mining of coal bed methane (CBM).Unconventional CBM reserves, especially found in coal rice countries, are gradually gaining the attention as the market struggles for an independent energy source. Exploration, production, and commercialization of such unconventional sources of energy are realized as a tough decision taken by the energy agencies or authorities, to alleviate the energy demand & supply gap in upcoming years.CBM is a pure form of natural gas wherein manufacturers and customers have the chance to acquire tax incentives and carbon credits. The stringent framework designed for the extraction of CBM by various authorities coupled high investment process is likely to be a key challenge for market participants over the estimated period.The industrial segment accounted for more than 28% share of the total market in 2019, in terms of revenue. It is projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2027. However, applications of CBM in the power generation sector is projected to account for the highest market share as well as the growth rate over the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2019 and accounted for over 45% of the total revenue share. The region is estimated to maintain its dominant position registering the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to substantial unexplored reserves. China, in particular, is expected to account for the maximum share in the Asia Pacific regional market. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Definitions Chapter 4. Coal Bed Methane Market Variables, Trends & Scope4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Market Driver Analysis4.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis4.3.3. Opportunity Assessment4.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping4.5. Regulatory Framework4.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools4.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's4.6.2. PESTEL Analysis4.7. Impact of Corona Virus on Coal Bed Methane Market Chapter 5. Coal Bed Methane Market Application Outlook5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 ( Revenue, USD Billion)5.2. Residential5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 ( Revenue, USD Billion)5.3. Commercial5.4. Industrial5.5. Power Generation5.6. Transportation Chapter 6. Coal Bed Methane Regional Outlook6.1. Coal Bed Methane Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027 Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Company overview7.2. Financial performance7.3. Product benchmarking7.4. Recent developments

