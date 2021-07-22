Global Coagulation Testing Market In Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the coagulation testing market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The COVID-19 impact report on the coagulation testing market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Coagulation Testing Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories offers coagulation testing systems, analyzers, and reagents for its clients.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. offers high-quality products for coagulation testing.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers a comprehensive range of offerings for coagulation testing.

Coagulation Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The coagulation testing market is segmented as below:

Technology

Electrochemical



Optical

Product

Consumables



Instruments

End-user

Hospitals And Private Clinics



Home Care

Application

PT



APTT



TT



ACT

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The coagulation testing market is driven by the increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders. In addition, the increase in online marketing services is expected to trigger the coagulation testing market toward witnessing a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period.

