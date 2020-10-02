Global CNFs And VNFs In Cellular Telephony RAN Markets, 2020 Report - Pre And Post COVID-19 Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNFs and VNFs in Cellular Telephony RAN: Pre and Post COVID-19 Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report forecasts a jump of about 9 percent in the share of RAN CNFs. The jump is indicative of the enormous potential that CNFs have for RAN, especially in the DU segment. At the same time, the path towards cloud nativity is paved with real challenges surrounding concerns related to latency and performance management. RAN VNFs or vRANs, on the other hand seem to be headed towards stability as shoots of consensus begin to emerge among the multiple RAN virtualization and cloudification initiatives.

In the long run, it is clear that telcos and RAN product engineers need to crack the challenge surrounding expensive but reliable existing fronthaul technologies such as CPRI. This challenge has to be met head on either at the physical level or at the protocol design level or in a combination of the two.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary1.1 The CNF-VNF Rivalry1.2 The Umbilical Cord Between CNFs and VNFs1.3 Why will CNFs Outpace VNFs?1.4 Cautionary Note for CNFs1.5 Report Organization and Market Forecast Taxonomy

2 VNFs and CNFs2.1 VNF -The Original2.1.1 History and Progression2.1.2 NFV architecture2.1.2.1 VNFi/NFVi2.1.2.2 VNFs2.1.2.3 MANO2.2 CNF - The Inheritor2.2.1 What are Containers?2.2.2 Microservices2.2.3 Container Morphology2.2.3.1 Provisioning and Run-time Management Block2.2.3.1.1 Docker Engine2.2.3.2 Orchestration Block2.2.3.2.1 Kubernetes2.2.3.3 Application Deployment Block2.2.4 Container Deployment Methodologies2.2.4.1 Virtual Machine (VM)2.2.4.2 Bare Metal2.2.4.3 Cloud or Container as-a-Service (CaaS)2.2.5 Stateful and Stateless Containers2.2.6 CNCF and CNFs2.3 Contrasting CNF and VNFs2.4 Advantage CNF2.4.1 Freedom from Hypervisors2.4.2 File-level Resource Management2.4.3 Portability2.4.4 Microservices-powered Scalability and Granularity2.4.5 Quick Operationalization2.4.6 Quick Orchestration with a Caveat2.4.7 Containers and 5G2.5 Advantage VNFs .. and PNFs2.5.1 Familiarity with VMs2.5.2 Telco Demands2.5.3 Latency2.5.4 Security2.5.5 Flexibility2.5.6 Hardware Enhancements2.5.7 Co-existence with PNFs and VNFs2.6 Blending CNF with NFV2.6.1 NFVi and CNF2.6.2 MANO and CNF2.6.2.1 ONAP and CNFs2.6.2.1.1 ONAP4K8S2.6.2.2 OSM and CNFs

3 VNFs and CNFs of the RAN3.1 The RAN and its Evolution3.1.1 Closer Look at E-UTRAN3.1.2 5G- NR, NSA and SA3.1.3 MEC3.2 The Progression of the RAN to the vRAN3.2.1 The Fronthaul Conundrum3.2.2 The Rigid CPRI3.2.3 DAS - The Low-Hanging Fruit3.3 RAN Virtualization - A Story of Alliances3.3.1 xRAN Forum and ORAN Alliance3.3.1.1 Architecture and Approach to RAN Layer Split3.3.2 Open vRAN3.3.2.1 Architecture and Approach to RAN Layer Split3.3.3 Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenRAN3.3.3.1 Architecture and Approach to RAN Layer Split3.3.4 Vendor Approaches to Protocol Stack Split3.3.5 Cloud-native RAN

4 Telco Profiles4.1 RAN - CNF and VNF Trends4.1.1 Salient Observations and Inferences4.2 Telco profiles4.3 Airtel4.4 AT&T4.5 BT4.6 China Mobile4.7 China Telecom4.8 China Unicom4.9 Deutsche Telekom4.10 Etisalat4.11 Jio4.12 KDDI4.13 KT4.14 LG Uplus4.15 M1 Singapore4.16 NTT DoCoMo4.17 Ooredoo4.18 Optus (Singtel Optus)4.19 Orange4.20 Rakuten4.21 Saudi Telecom (STC)4.22 Singtel4.23 SK Telecom4.24 Softbank4.25 Sprint Corporation4.26 Swisscom4.27 T-Mobile4.28 TIM/Telecom Italia4.29 Telenor4.30 Telefonica4.31 Telia4.32 Telkom Indonesia4.33 Telstra4.34 Turk Telecom4.35 Turkcell4.36 Veon VimpelCom4.37 Verizon4.38 Vodafone 5 Solution Provider Profiles5.1 Organization Categories5.1.1 Telecommunications Domain Experts5.1.2 DAS Specialists5.1.3 Equipment Vendors5.1.4 Independent Software Vendors (ISV)5.1.5 Semiconductor Specialists5.1.6 Hardware, OS and Firmware Specialists5.1.7 Niche Solution Developers5.2 The RAN Product Development Momentum5.3 Mergers and Funding Related Developments5.4 Company Profiles5.5 6WIND5.5.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.5.1.1 6WINDGate5.6 Affirmed Networks5.6.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.6.1.1 Virtual Slice Selection Function (vSSF)5.6.1.2 UnityCloud5.7 Airspan5.7.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.7.1.1 Air5G OpenRange5.7.1.2 AirSymphony5.7.1.3 Other Developments5.8 Altiostar5.8.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.8.1.1 Altiostar - vRAN5.8.1.2 Other Developments5.9 Amarisoft5.9.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.9.1.1 LTE and 5G NR software5.9.1.2 Other Developments5.1 ASOCS5.10.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.10.1.1 Cyrus 2.05.10.1.2 Cyrus5.10.1.3 Other Developments5.11 Cisco Systems5.11.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.11.2 Open vRAN5.11.2.1 Other Developments5.12 Cobham Wireless5.12.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.12.1.1 idDAS5.13 Commscope5.13.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.13.1.1 OneCell Controller5.13.1.2 Other Developments5.14 Dali Wireless5.14.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.14.1.1 Dali - Matrix vFI5.14.1.2 Other Developments5.15 Dell EMC5.15.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.15.1.1 Open Networking Switches5.15.1.2 Other Developments5.16 Ericsson5.16.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.16.1.1 Cloud Native Application (CNA)5.16.1.2 vRAN5.16.1.3 Cloud-native NFVi5.16.1.4 Other Developments5.17 Huawei5.17.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.17.1.1 Other Initiatives5.18 Intel5.18.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.18.1.1 RAN5.18.1.2 Other Developments5.19 JMA Wireless5.19.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.19.1.1 XRAN Adaptive Baseband Software5.19.1.2 Other Developments5.2 Mavenir5.20.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.20.1.1 4G/5G OpenRAN5.20.1.2 vRAN5.20.1.3 Other Developments5.21 NEC/Netcracker5.21.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.21.1.1 Cloud RAN (C-RAN)5.21.1.2 Other Developments5.22 Nokia5.22.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.22.1.1 Nokia - AirScale5.22.1.2 Other Developments5.23 Parallel Wireless5.23.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.23.1.1 OpenRAN Hardware Ecosystem5.24 Phluido5.24.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.24.1.1 Phluido - vRAN Layer-15.24.1.2 Radio-as-a-Service (RaaS)5.24.1.3 Other Developments5.25 Radisys5.25.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.25.1.1 MobilityEngine5.25.1.2 Other Developments5.26 Red Hat5.26.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.26.1.1 OpenShift Container Platform5.26.1.2 Ansible5.26.1.3 Other Developments5.27 Samsung5.27.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.27.1.1 Other Developments5.28 VMware5.28.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.28.1.1 NSX5.28.1.2 X-Factor5.28.1.3 Other Developments5.29 Wind River5.29.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.29.1.1 Titanium Cloud Product Portfolio5.29.1.2 Kubernetes5.3 ZTE5.30.1 RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives5.30.1.1 TECS5.30.1.2 Other Developments

6 Quantitative Forecasts6.1 Research Methodology6.2 Forecast Taxonomy6.3 Foreword6.3.1 CNF/Container Morphology6.3.2 CNF Deployment Methodology6.3.3 Geographical Market6.3.4 End-user6.4 Analysis of the RAN Market6.4.1 vRAN6.4.2 RAN CNF

7 Glossary and Acronyms

