Global Cloud TV Market Report 2021-2025: Breakdown By Telecom Companies, And Media Organizations And Broadcasters

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud TV Market by Deployment Type (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Device Type (STBs, and Mobile Phones and Connected TVs), Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom Companies, and Media Organizations and Broadcasters), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cloud TV Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.2 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the Forecast Period.

The cloud TV platform is used to deliver audio, video, rich media, and other media content over the internet. Cloud TV is delivered over end-users' handheld devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs, through a wireless connection over the internet. It offers features such as live TV, video-on-demand, and web surfing.

Mobile phones and connected TVs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing inception of video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime, coupled with the growing internet penetration, is responsible for the rising smartphone penetration, leading to the growth of digital video consumption and digital video consumption. Entertainment apps have become the most penetrated app category among smartphone users after social networking, chatting, and eCommerce apps. The growing internet penetration is increasing the number of smartphones, contributing to the overall cloud TV market growth. Connected TVs are rapidly evolving globally, with providers, broadcasters, and manufacturers such as STC, Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), and Samsung offering consumers increased access to content through smart devices. These TVs connect to wireless systems, making it easy to find something to watch. However, to ensure rich and immersive digital entertainment experiences for new-age viewers, connected TV brands opt for OS that comes equipped with a built-in app store with all popular and licensed apps that can never go outdated on a television set. Customers can surf through popular services, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, SunNxt, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Yupp TV, and Bloomberg Quint. Many TV manufacturers provide the screen sharing option, which lets users sync content from their mobile phones with their TV sets. Hence, the growing smartphone and connected TV penetration is expected to fuel the cloud TV market growth across the globe.

