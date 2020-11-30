Global Cloud Telephony Service Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Telephony Service estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.8% over the period 2020-2027. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960847/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR The Cloud Telephony Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

x, Inc.

AVOXI, Inc.

Broadsoft

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dialpad

Exotel Techcom Pvt., Ltd.

go2market India Pvt. Ltd.

Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.

LeadNXT

MegaPath

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Natterbox Ltd.

NetFortis

Nextiva, Inc.

NFON AG

NovaCloud Pty Ltd

NTT Communications Corporation

PortaOne, Inc.

Redcentric PLC

RingCentral, Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

Telviva

Tripudio Ltd.

VoIPStudio

Vox Telecom

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960847/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Cloud Telephony Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Cloud Telephony Service Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (Enterprise) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (Enterprise) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Large Enterprises (Enterprise) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Large Enterprises (Enterprise) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Health Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: Health Care (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Cloud Telephony Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 17: United States Cloud Telephony Service Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to 2027 Table 18: United States Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: United States Cloud Telephony Service Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 21: Canadian Cloud Telephony Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise for 2020 and 2027 Table 23: Canadian Cloud Telephony Service Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Canadian Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Cloud Telephony Service: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Japanese Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud Telephony Service in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 29: Chinese Cloud Telephony Service Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: Chinese Cloud Telephony Service Market by Enterprise: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 31: Chinese Demand for Cloud Telephony Service in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Chinese Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Cloud Telephony Service Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 33: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 34: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 35: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020-2027 Table 36: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Cloud Telephony Service Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 38: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 39: Cloud Telephony Service Market in France by Enterprise: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 40: French Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 41: Cloud Telephony Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 42: French Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 45: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 47: Italian Cloud Telephony Service Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Italian Cloud Telephony Service Market by Enterprise: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 49: Italian Demand for Cloud Telephony Service in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Italian Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Telephony Service: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: United Kingdom Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud Telephony Service in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 54: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020-2027 Table 56: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 58: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 59: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Asia-Pacific by Enterprise: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Cloud Telephony Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 63: Rest of World Cloud Telephony Service Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to 2027 Table 64: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise for 2020 and 2027 Table 65: Rest of World Cloud Telephony Service Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 66: Rest of World Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 47Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960847/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-telephony-service-industry-301181482.html

SOURCE Reportlinker