Global Cloud Robotics Markets, 2020-2025 - Technology, Companies, Strategies, Use Cases, Solutions, Apps, Services, And Components

This report assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2020 to 2025. Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as the commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.The combination of robotics, teleoperation, MEC, and core cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industry verticals. Both purpose-built and general-purpose robotics segments will benefit greatly from cloud operations as well as both terrestrial and aerial robots. In the case of the latter, mass consumerization will occur as end-users become accustomed to autonomous and remote-control robots for many different personal services tasks.The cloud robotics market will usher into existence a much broader array of robotics services. This is due to several factors including much more flexible services execution, reduced operational friction (such as fewer proprietary interfaces), and improved economics through robotics-as-a-service in a cloud-based application model. Initially, industrial and government clients will see the greatest benefit, followed by the enterprise in certain leading industry verticals. The cloud robotics market will eventually open up to consumers in a limited manner.Thanks to 5GNR wireless support, many cloud robotics applications will be untethered and portable, but not highly mobile due to line of sight (LOS) limitations of mmWave propagation. However, LOS will be adequate for many cloud robotics market applications such as those found in military and industrial solutions. Enterprise and government (federal, state, and local) security will be one of the leading solutions, which will typically be provided on a security-as-a-service basis through managed service robotics companies such as Knightscope, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary 1 Introduction1.1 Cloud Robotics Overview1.2 Traditional vs. Cloud Robotics1.3 Cloud Robotics Architecture1.3.1 System Architecture1.3.2 Functional Architecture1.3.3 Elastic Computing Architecture1.3.4 Cloud Robotics as a System1.3.5 Cloud Robotics Prototyping1.4 Robot Types1.5 Cloud Technology in Robotics1.6 Artificial Intelligence Solutions1.7 Cloud Robotics Connectivity: LTE, 5G, and More1.8 IoT, Industrial IoT, and Cloud Robotics1.9 Collaborative Robots1.10 Market Challenges and Opportunities 2 Enabling Technologies2.1 Teleoperation2.2 Cloud Computing2.3 Edge Computing2.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular2.4.1 5G and Robotics2.4.2 5G and Network Slicing 3 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis3.1 Market Segmentation3.2 Ecosystem and Players3.3 Anticipated Cloud Robotics Applications3.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption3.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models3.6 Robotics Production3.7 Robotics Cost Structure3.8 Robotics ROI3.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property3.10 Research and Development Activities 4 Company Analysis4.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.4.2 KUKA AG4.3 ABB Group4.4 FANUC Corporation4.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation4.6 Universal Robots4.7 Tend.ai4.8 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.4.9 HotBlack Robotics Srl4.10 Calvary Robotics4.11 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.4.12 Wolf Robotics LLC4.13 Tech-Con Automation Inc.4.14 Matrix Industrial Automation4.15 Automation IG4.16 Ortelio Ltd4.17 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.4.18 iRobot Corp.4.19 Google Inc.4.20 IBM Corporation4.21 Microsoft Corporation4.22 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.4.23 CloudMinds4.24 Ozobot & Evollve Inc.4.25 Segway Inc. and Ninebot4.26 Erle Robotics4.27 Adept Technology4.28 Ekso Bionics4.29 Lockheed Martin4.30 Mazor Robotics4.31 Pv-Kraftwerker4.32 ReconRobotics Inc.4.33 Seegrid4.34 Spacex 5 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2020 - 20255.1 Global Cloud Robotics Market 2020 - 20255.1.1 Total Cloud Robotics Market5.1.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Technology5.1.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Implementation Module5.1.4 Cloud Robotics Market by Connectivity Technology5.1.5 Cloud Robotics Market by Business Model5.1.6 Cloud Robotics Market by Deployment Type5.1.7 Cloud Robotics Market by Industrial, Enterprise, and Consumer Sectors5.1.8 Artificial Intelligence Market in Cloud Robotics5.1.9 5G in Cloud Robotics Market 5.1.10 Cloud Robotics by Devices and Software in Support of 5G 5.1.11 Data Analytics Software Market in Cloud Robotics 6 Drones Market Analysis 2020 - 20256.1 Global Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2020 - 20256.1.1 Global Drone Market Size6.1.2 Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size6.1.3 Commercial Drone Market by Segments6.1.4 Commercial Drones Market by Product Type6.1.5 Commercial Drone Market by Technology6.1.6 Commercial Drone Market by Application Vertical 7 Conclusions and Recommendations

