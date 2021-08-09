Global Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market Analysis In Software Industry | Segmentation By Product & Geography |Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud product lifecycle management market in the Systems Software industry is poised to grow by $ 16.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud product lifecycle management market in the Systems Software industry is poised to grow by $ 16.65 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the cloud product lifecycle management market will be progressing at a CAGR of 15.96%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Apparel Magic, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The reduction in IT expenditure, growing demand for large-scale product lifecycle management, and rising requirements for remotely accessible product lifecycle management solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025: SegmentationCloud Product Lifecycle Management Market is segmented as below:

Product

CPDM



DM



CAD

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the cloud product lifecycle management market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.

The report also covers the following areas :

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market size

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market trends

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market industry analysis

The cloud product lifecycle management market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The reduction in IT expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat of cybersecurity and software privacy will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud product lifecycle management market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud product lifecycle management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud product lifecycle management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud product lifecycle management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud product lifecycle management market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

CPDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CAD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

ApparelMagic

Aras Corp.

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

