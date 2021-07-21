Global Cloud DVR Market Growth In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The cloud DVR market is poised to grow by USD 8.65 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get a FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the cloud DVR market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by time-shifting and ad-skipping features.
The cloud DVR market analysis includes the platform and chipset segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of technologically advanced devices as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud DVR market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The cloud DVR market covers the following areas:
Cloud DVR Market SizingCloud DVR Market ForecastCloud DVR Market Analysis
Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40475
Companies Mentioned
- AT and T Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- DISH Network Corp.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Technicolor SA
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:Global Cloud Computing Market - Global cloud computing market is segmented by service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Private Cloud Services Market - Global private cloud services market is segmented by Service (IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IPTV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Satellite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Market Segmentation by Chipset
- Market segments
- Comparison by Chipset
- HEVC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MPEG-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Chipset
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT and T Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- DISH Network Corp.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Technicolor SA
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/cloud-dvr-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-cloud-dvrmarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-dvr-market-growth-in-technology-hardware-storage--peripherals-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301336617.html
SOURCE Technavio