Global Cloud Computing Markets, Forecast To 2025 - Surging Demand For Remote Workspaces Due To COVID-19 Outbreak Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing Market by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 371.4 billion in 2020 to USD 832.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic. The sudden shutdowns of offices, schools, and enterprises have increased the demand for cloud solutions and services.The cloud market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment has impacted positively due to the work from home initiative. Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming OTT streaming services heavily as they need to stay at home amidst lockdowns. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to help enterprises in enhancing infrastructure scalability and performance IaaS enables enterprises to leverage their IT infrastructure without paying for the construction of the physical infrastructure. Moreover, it provides flexibility, mobility, easy, and scalable access to applications, and enhances collaboration to help enterprises focus on their core businesses.The increasing internet access through smartphones and other devices has spurred the digitalization trend among enterprises that generate large volumes of business data daily. These factors have increased the enterprises' concerns over losing the focus on core business operations and meeting the demand for clients. IaaS helps in reducing the cost of deploying IT infrastructure, hardware, and in hiring skilled resources. These benefits, in turn, are expected to drive the adoption of IaaS. Retail and consumer goods vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period The retail and consumer goods vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of emerging and innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, DevOps, digital stores, and social networks. Various factors driving this adoption are the rising purchasing power of customers and the need to satisfy customer expectations leading to the existing customer retention and new customer acquisition. Online retailing and cloud technologies have significantly disrupted the retail and consumer goods vertical leading to the adoption of cloud computing mainly for storage, backup, and security services. North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for cloud computing vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt cloud computing services.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction1.1 Introduction to COVID-191.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment1.4 Objectives of the Study1.5 Market Definition1.6 Market Scope1.7 Currency1.8 Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Computing Market4.2 Market: by Service Model, 2020 Vs 20254.3 Market: by Infrastructure as a Service, 2020 Vs 20254.4 Market: by Platform as a Service, 2020 Vs 20254.5 Market: by Software as a Service, 2020 Vs 20254.6 Market: by Deployment Model, 2020 Vs 20254.7 Market: by Vertical, 2020 Vs 20254.8 Cloud Computing Market Regional Scenario, 2020-20254.9 Market Top Countries, 2020 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Inclination of Enterprises Toward Automation and Agility5.2.1.2 Enhanced Customer Experience With Personalization and Collaboration5.2.1.3 Increased Return on Investments With Lower Infrastructure and Storage Costs5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Remote Workspaces With COVID-19 Outbreak5.2.1.5 Rise in Demand for Cloud-Based Business Continuity Tools and Services5.2.1.6 Business Expansions by Large Vendors Across Geographies to Acquire Untapped Customer Base5.2.1.7 Proliferation of Digital Content and Upsurge in Internet Usage5.2.1.8 Need for Disaster Recovery and Contingency Plan5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Cyberattacks Damaging Business Operations and Critical Data Loss5.2.2.2 Limited Technical Expertise Among Enterprises in Technologically Developing Geographies5.2.2.3 Inadequate Network Bandwidth Providers and Lack of Access to High-Speed Internet in Large Number of Countries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services5.2.3.2 Boosting the Adoption of Edge Technologies5.2.3.3 Rise in Number of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Create New Revenue Opportunities for Cloud Vendors5.2.3.4 Telecom Service Providers Leveraging Existing Infrastructure to Offer Cloud-Based Services5.2.3.5 Increasing Business Tie-Ups With Device Manufacturers5.2.3.6 Bridging the Connectivity and Accessibility Gap5.2.3.7 Need for Secure Cloud Environments to Increase Significantly5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Need to Manage Regulatory and Compliance Policy Needs5.2.4.2 Compatibility Complexities With Legacy Systems5.2.4.3 Fear of Vendor Lock-In5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Regulations5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act5.4.6 SOC25.5 Trends5.6 Value Chain5.7 Ecosystem 6 COVID-19 Focused Developments and Strategies6.1 Connectivity Providers/Original Equipment Manufacturers6.2 Cloud Service Providers6.3 Consultants/Managed Service Providers 7 Cloud Computing Market, by Service Model7.1 Introduction7.2 Infrastructure as a Service7.3 Platform as a Service7.4 Software as a Service 8 Cloud Computing Market, by Infrastructure as a Service8.1 Introduction8.2 Primary Storage8.3 Disaster Recovery and Backup8.4 Archiving8.5 Compute 9 Cloud Computing Market, by Platform as a Service9.1 Introduction9.2 Application Development and Platforms9.3 Application Testing and Quality9.4 Analytics and Reporting9.5 Integration and Orchestration9.6 Data Management 10 Cloud Computing Market, by Software as a Service10.1 Introduction10.2 Customer Relationship Management10.3 Enterprise Resource Management10.4 Human Capital Management10.5 Content Management10.6 Collaboration and Productivity Suites10.7 Supply Chain Management10.8 Others 11 Cloud Computing Market, by Deployment Model11.1 Introduction11.2 Public Cloud11.3 Private Cloud 12 Cloud Computing Market, by Organization Size12.1 Introduction12.2 Large Enterprises12.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 13 Cloud Computing Market, by Vertical13.1 Introduction13.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance13.3 Telecommunications13.4 IT and ITEs13.5 Government and Public Sector13.6 Retail and Consumer Goods13.7 Manufacturing13.8 Energy and Utilities13.9 Media and Entertainment13.10 Healthcare and Life Sciences13.11 Others 14 Cloud Computing Market, by Region14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.3 Europe14.4 Asia-Pacific14.5 Middle East and Africa14.6 Latin America 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Introduction15.2 Market Evaluation Framework15.3 Vendor Market Share for Infrastructure as a Service Segment, 201915.4 Vendor Market Share for Platform as a Service Segment, 201915.5 Vendor Market Share for Software as a Service Segment, 201915.6 Key Market Developments15.6.1 New Product Launches15.6.2 Business Expansions15.6.3 Acquisitions15.6.4 Partnerships 16 Company Profiles16.1 Introduction16.2 AWS16.3 Microsoft16.4 IBM16.5 Salesforce16.6 Google16.7 Oracle16.8 SAP16.9 Alibaba Cloud16.10 Adobe16.11 Workday16.12 Fujitsu16.13 VMWare16.14 Rackspace16.15 DXC16.16 Tencent16.17 NEC16.18 Joyent16.19 Virtustream16.20 Digitalocean16.21 Skytap16.22 OVH16.23 Bluelock16.24 Navisite16.25 Centurylink16.26 Infor16.27 Sage16.28 Intuit16.29 Opentext16.30 Cisco16.31 Box16.32 Zoho16.33 Citrix16.34 Epicor16.35 Upland Software16.36 Servicenow16.37 IFS

