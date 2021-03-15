Global Cloud Communications Provider Enhances Customer Self-Service With AI-Powered Conversational Service

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, a Palo Alto-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions company, announced today its AI Customer Service solution with proven on-demand 24/7 customer support and higher customer satisfaction ratings. Aisera's AI Customer Service automates user requests for customer service, sales, marketing and commerce organizations. Aisera works with existing service cloud products such as Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Zendesk and ServiceNow to deliver a revolutionary end-to-end service experience for users. Aisera's AI Customer Service improves Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) while drastically reducing support and operations costs.

Global cloud contact center and communications platform provider 8x8 worked with Aisera to propel AI-powered self-service to better serve more than a million business and contact center users worldwide. Leveraging the 8x8 Dynamic Integration Framework, the company integrated the 8x8 Contact Center with Aisera's Conversational AI Agent to deliver intelligent, immediate and real-time resolutions to customer inquiries.

"Our customers expect to have their questions answered quickly and easily. Aisera's Conversational AI platform helped us to deliver personalized support, empower our customer service team and elevate the customer experience," said Mohan Achar, Vice President, Global Support at 8x8, Inc.

The 8x8 integrated cloud contact center, voice communications, team chat and video meetings product empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. 8x8 also offers a range of intelligent self-service options that meet the requirements of today's contact center leaders, from low-code/no-code to highly customizable intelligent IVR and Virtual Agent options.

Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera, said, "Customers today expect businesses to deliver immediate, personalized support and services on whatever device and channel they prefer at any time, 24/7. Powered by Unsupervised NLP and NLU, AI-driven Automation and Cloud technologies, Aisera offers consumer-like self-service that dramatically improves the user experience. An advantage where companies like 8x8 leverage disruptive AI solutions to compete and grow by enabling customer experience for millions of business and contact center users."

Aisera's unique AI Customer Service solution provides self-service to consumers with an Alexa-like natural language interface by using key capabilities such as Conversational AI and Conversational Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Conversational Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and seamless live agent hand-off. With AI Customer Service, businesses dramatically improve customer satisfaction and CSAT/NPS while auto-resolving customer requests and cases, reducing customer support desk costs and improving agent productivity.

"It's great to see a recognized leader in cloud communications and contact center deploying Aisera's AI Customer Service solution to drive customer self-service initiatives and improve quality of service and speed to resolution," said Matt Howard, general partner at Norwest Venture Partners, VC funder for Aisera.

Tech giants like McAfee and Autodesk are using Aisera and have seen an average auto-resolution rate of 70 percent or greater. Aisera's platform has more than tens of millions of users, providing an end-to-end AI Service Management (AISM) cloud-native platform that unleashes a powerful customer experience system to improve productivity and reduce costs.

About Aisera:

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, HR, Sales and Customer Service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Zendesk, Datadog, Automation Anywhere, UiPath and Salesforce.

