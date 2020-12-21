Global Cloud-Based VDI Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud-based VDI market is currently witnessing strong growth. A cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) refers to the technology used by organizations to create a virtualized desktop environment on remote server setup. It uses cloud-based storage systems through which a virtual desktop image is delivered over a centralized network to an endpoint, such as a personal computer or a mobile device. It also enables the user to interact with the operating system and its applications in real-time and offers enhanced security, device portability and cost-efficiency. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), medical and information technology (IT).The emerging trend of digitization and virtualization across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Cloud-based VDI aids organizations in improving centralized management, workforce mobility and data security. Furthermore, various technological advancements in mobile technology and the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), are also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, increasing integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) across various industrial verticals, especially in the healthcare industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. For instance, in case of emergencies, healthcare providers can remotely access their desktop and log into the installed applications using any device. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hp Inc., International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. Ltd., Rackspace Us Inc., Vmware Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global cloud-based VDI market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud-based VDI market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cloud-Based VDI Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type6.1 Private6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Public6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Hybrid6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Large Enterprises7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Vertical8.1 BFSI8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Government8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Healthcare8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Telecom and IT8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Education8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials 14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Citrix Systems Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials 14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Dell Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Hp Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials 14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 International Business Machines14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials 14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Microsoft Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7.3 Financials 14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 NComputing Co. Ltd.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Rackspace Us Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Vmware Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g85jhf

