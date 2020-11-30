Global Cloud Based Simulation Applications Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Based Simulation Applications estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software as a Service (SaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960846/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR The Cloud Based Simulation Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR In the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$692.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$936 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ANSYS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Exa Corporation

Fieldscale

MSC Software Corporation

Rescale Inc.

Siemens PLM Software

SimScale GmbH

SOASTA, Inc.

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Cloud Based Simulation Application Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. Total Companies Profiled: 47

