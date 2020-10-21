Global Cloud Analytics Market (2020 To 2025) - Growing Use Of Mobile Apps Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Analytics Market by Solution (Analytics Solutions, Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions, and Cloud BI Tools), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 65.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.0%.

Cloud computing environments, wherein the data is remotely stored in distributed storage systems, are making it possible to quickly scale-up or scale-down the IT infrastructure. These environments are also facilitating pay-as-you-go models. This means that organizations that want to process huge quantities of data, and have large storage and processing requirements, do not need to invest in setting up a large IT infrastructure. They can instead license the storage and processing capacity they need and only pay for the amounts they use. As a result, most big players that deal with large data volumes are leveraging the possibilities of cloud computing to deliver their solutions to enterprises. Traditional data warehouses and difficulties in running input/output-intensive applications are one of the major challenges in the cloud analytics market. Moreover, security and privacy concerns for confidential data acts as a key restraining factor in the market.The current climate around COVID-19 has created challenges for every single industry and function by impacting customer traction, delivery models, production priorities, and budgets. Businesses are in unprecedented flux, and the only real way to assess and examine the impact of this situation is with data-driven insights. Analytics helps assess the impact of a business' environment and how mature or equipped it is to handle it. Analytics delivers accuracy with measurable outcomes, which helps gauge current state versus future state-with all of the variables in play. Analytics is the only way that large enterprises can take stock of the situation and systematically plan for the short term or long term. Even after the crisis, as organizations recover, analytics will redefine best practices with new practices that cut costs, increase productivity, or drive sales. Among Solutions, the analytics solution segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period By solution, the analytics solutions segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. The high market share of analytics solutions is attributed to the increasing demand for the dashboards provided by various vendors, which helps businesses retain customers and identify new opportunities for future growth. The demand for cloud analytics solutions is increasing globally due to the increasing demand for offering enhanced customer support across major verticals. These solutions are further capable of creating a detailed analysis of the data through the integration of various technologies. Cloud analytics solutions comprise cloud BI tools; hosted data warehouse solutions; complex event processing; Enterprise Information Management (EIM); Enterprise Performance Management (EPM); Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC); and analytics solutions. These solutions help businesses to improve their business decision-making ability. It provides a platform that has cloud-based analytical capabilities, which helps various industries remain competitive in the market. To handle huge data volumes from heterogeneous data sources, and to extract useful informational insights from the data corpus, businesses need to set up more servers and other hardware equipment, along with highly skilled IT personnel.Cloud analytics solutions resolve work-intensive and resource-intensive issues as the on-demand characteristics eliminate the costs associated with setting up more servers and other hardware equipment required by the data centers of business organizations. The cloud analytics solution providers offer end-to-end solutions to cater to the industry-specific requirements of verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, research and education, government, media and entertainment, energy, telecom and IT, manufacturing, and other verticals that include infrastructure management, logistics, and transportation and automotive. Among deployment mode, the hybrid cloud deployment segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period The deployment mode in the cloud analytics market includes public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Data is a valuable asset for formulating business strategies. Organizations are becoming highly dependent on data, which helps them gain a competitive advantage. Organizations are increasingly focusing on channelizing and harmonizing critical reference data. Enterprises have now started investing in maintaining a central repository of data for easy access and better analysis of data. Enterprises prefer the deployment mode based on their requirements regarding scalability and level of data security. Among regions, North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global cloud analytics market during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest market, due to the increasing investments and a growing presence of vendors who are exploring the use of AI and NLP technologies for various applications. The US market widely adopts AI and NLP technologies in its business establishments and other verticals, catering to customers in a better way and continually improving business efficiencies. The country has advanced infrastructure, innovations, and initiatives necessary to evolve cloud analytics into robust solutions with innovative benefits. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Analytics Market4.2 Market: Top Three Solutions4.3 Market: by Region4.4 Market in North America, by Vertical and Region 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Data Connectivity Through Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments5.2.1.2 Cost Benefits of Cloud-Based Analytics Solutions5.2.1.3 Growing Trend of Digitalization and Massive Rise in Big Data5.2.1.4 Ease of Access Offered by Cloud and Online Services During COVID-195.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Insufficient In-House It Expertise and Equipment5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Mobile Apps Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Traditional Data Warehouses5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Running Input/Output-Intensive Applications5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Adjacent Markets5.4 Case Study Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Regulatory Implications5.8 Ecosystem5.9 Technology Analysis and Trends5.10 Pricing Analysis 6 Cloud Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact 7 Cloud Analytics Market, by Solution7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact on the Market7.1.2 Solutions: Market Drivers7.2 Cloud Bi Tools7.2.1 Data Integration Tools7.2.2 Reporting and Online Analytical Processing Tools7.2.3 Customer Relationship Management Software7.3 Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions7.4 Complex Event Processing7.5 Enterprise Information Management7.6 Enterprise Performance Management7.7 Governance, Risk, and Compliance7.8 Analytics Solutions7.8.1 Predictive Analytics7.8.2 Spatial Analytics7.8.3 Video Analytics7.8.4 Text Analytics7.8.5 Speech Analytics7.8.6 Web Analytics7.8.7 Machine Analytics 8 Cloud Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact on the Market8.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers8.2 Public Cloud8.3 Private Cloud8.4 Hybrid Cloud 9 Cloud Analytics Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact on the Market9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.3 Large Enterprises 10 Cloud Analytics Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact on the Market10.1.2 Verticals: Market Drivers10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences10.4 Retail and Consumer Goods10.5 Research and Education10.6 Government10.7 Media and Entertainment10.8 Energy10.9 Telecommunications and It10.10 Manufacturing10.11 Other Verticals 11 Cloud Analytics Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share of Key Players in the Cloud Analytics Market, 201912.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players12.4.1 Introduction12.5 Key Market Developments12.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements12.5.2 Business Expansions12.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations 13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Overview13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology13.3 Company Profiles13.3.1 Sap13.3.2 IBM13.3.3 Oracle13.3.4 Google13.3.5 Microsoft13.3.6 Teradata13.3.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise13.3.8 Sas Institute13.3.9 Microstrategy 13.3.10 Salesforce 13.3.11 Amazon Web Services 13.3.12 Tibco Software 13.3.13 Sisense 13.3.14 Atos 13.3.15 Hitachi Vantara 13.3.16 Cloudera 13.3.17 Thoughtspot 13.3.18 Qlik 13.3.19 Domo 13.3.20 Gooddata 13.3.21 Alteryx 13.3.22 Absolutdata 13.3.23 Infor 13.3.24 Yellowfin 13.3.25 Guavus 13.3.26 Looker 13.3.27 Board International 13.3.28 Pyramid Analytics 14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zg5bc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-analytics-market-2020-to-2025---growing-use-of-mobile-apps-due-to-the-covid-19-pandemic-presents-opportunities-301157207.html

SOURCE Research and Markets