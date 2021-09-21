Global Clinical Trials Support Services Markets, 2021-2028 - Focus On IRB, Clinical Trial Site Management, Data Management, Patient Recruitment Management

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trials support services market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%

The factors driving market growth include rising demand for drug development that necessitates clinical trials and an increase in the number of CROs.In the U.S., the biopharmaceutical sector contributes to around 90% of total spending on clinical trials for drugs and equipment. A clinical trial's costs include data management, patient recruiting, site recruitment, and clinical procedure expenditures. Pharmaceutical firms have been gradually expanding their R&D investment in recent years. This was mostly due to a patent cliff in 2012, which resulted from several patent expirations.The outbreak of COVID-19 is further expected to enhance demand for clinical trial support services throughout the forecast period. The majority of enterprises and businesses across the world are under threat from the rapidly developing risk caused by the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The current pandemic represents a serious threat to the wellbeing of the whole population. A key to effectively fighting COVID-19 lies in clinical research. The current situation across the globe and the need to think of treatment options have additionally prompted the most optimized plan to led clinical trials. Clinical Trials Support Services Market Report Highlights

The phase III segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 53% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the fact that phase III clinical trials are the most expensive ones and involve huge subjects

The clinical trial site management service segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020. Clinical trial site management services for managing offshore operations have seen tremendous expansion as a result of the trend of clinical trial outsourcing

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies sponsor segment led the market in 2020. The biopharmaceutical industry accounts for around 90% of total spending on clinical trials for medicines and equipment in the U.S.

North America is set to lead the global market during the forecast years due to the increasing R&D spending, rising demand for medication development, strong governmental efforts, and current projects

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Report Scope Chapter 2 Methodology Chapter 3 Objectives3.1 Objective - 1: Understanding the market dynamics3.2 Objective - 2: Understanding the market estimates and forecasts3.3 Objective - 3: Understanding the attributes such as strategy framework, competitor categorization3.4 Objective - 4: Understanding the key service and application scopes to conclude on the market size. Chapter 4 Executive Summary4.1 Market Outlook4.2 Segment Outlook4.3 Competitive Insights Chapter 5 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Variables, Trends & Scope5.1 Market Lineage Outlook5.1.1 Parent Market Outlook5.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook5.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping5.3 Market Variable Analysis5.3.1 Market Driver Analysis5.3.1.1 Increasing Number Of Cros Providing Services5.3.1.2 Rising Demand For Clinical Trials In The Emerging Markets5.3.1.3 High R&D Spending Of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies5.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis5.3.2.1 The Absence Of Medical Infrastructure And Hi-Tech Instruments5.3.2.2 Lack Of Adequate Regulatory Framework For Conducting Clinical Trials In Some Countries5.4 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Analysis Tools5.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.2 Pestel Analysis5.4.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis Chapter 6 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Phase Segment Analysis6.1 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Definition & Scope6.2 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.3 Phase I6.4 Phase II6.5 Phase III6.6 Phase IV Chapter 7 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Service Segment Analysis7.1 Market: Definition & Scope7.2 Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20287.3 Clinical Trial Site Management7.4 Patient Recruitment Management7.5 Data Management7.6 Administrative Staff7.7 IRB Chapter 8 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Sponsor Segment Analysis8.1 Market: Definition & Scope8.2 Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20288.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies8.4 Medical Device Companies Chapter 9 Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Regional Analysis9.1 Market: Definition & Scope9.2 Regional Market Snapshot9.3 Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028 Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Charles River Laboratories Intl Inc

WuXi AppTec

IQVIA

Insight Genetics

Eurofins Scientific SE

The Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

Icon PLC

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

ALcura

Parexel International

