Global Clinical Trials Market Report 2020: $28.7 Billion Opportunities To 2025

The Global Clinical Trials Market is estimated to be USD 19.25 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 28.7 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 8.3%.With the increase in the demand for new medicines and medical equipment amongst the healthcare providers, the clinical trials markets has seen an upsurge. However, solutions that are both permanent and effective do take a considerable amount of time in terms of approval thus slowing down the market growth.Clinical trials are scientific studies to understand how a particular medical approach reciprocates in different sets of people. They are performed to diagnose, detect, and prevent various types of diseases. They can be used to evaluate the efficacy of new drugs or devices like catheter etc. The clinical trial industry link the bridge between the lab/research organisation and the market for new drugs. Thus the market is constantly evolving with a series of new clinical studies being launched at an ever-growing pace.The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, PAREXEL International Corporation, Wuxi AppTec Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ICON Plc, SGS SA, Syneos Health Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics Drivers

Globalizing Drug Development Activities

Rise in R&D Investments to develop new healthcare products

High Disease Prevalence in Emerging Countries

Restraints

Longer Approval Time

Lack of skilled workforce in clinical research

Opportunities

Leveraging Online Resources to Increase Patient Recruitment Rates in Clinical Trials

Increasing partnerships between the pharma bio-tech companies and clinical research organizations

Trends

Applications of Technological enabled measures

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities 4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Clinical Trials Market, by Study Phases6.1.1 Introduction6.1.2 Phase I Trials6.1.3 Phase II Trials6.1.4 Phase III Trials 7 Clinical Trials Market, by Study Designs7.1.1 Introduction7.1.2 Observational Studies7.1.3 Interventional Trials7.1.4 Expanded Access Trials 8 Clinical Trials Market, by Indications8.1.1 Introduction8.1.2 Autoimmune/Inflammation8.1.3 Pain Management 8.1.4 Oncology, 8.1.5 Cns Condition8.1.6 Diabetes8.1.7 Obesity 8.1.8 Cardiovascular 8.1.9 Others 9 Global Clinical Trials Market, by Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Australia9.5.5 Rest of APAC9.6 Middle East and Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement10.3.4 Investment & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 Aaipharma Services Corp.11.2 Accell Clinical Research LLC11.3 Aptiv Solutions11.4 Chiltern International Limited11.5 Congenix11.6 Covance Inc.11.7 Ecron Acunova Ltd11.8 Eurotrials11.9 Icon plc11.10 Inc Research LLC11.11 Medpace Inc11.12 Parexel International Corp11.13 Pharmanet Development Group11.14 Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc11.15 Pra International11.16 Quintiles Transnational Corp11.17 Siro Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd11.18 Tcg Lifesciences Ltd11.19 Theorem Clinical Research11.20 Pfizer 11.21 Novo Nordisk A/S11.22 Sgs Sa11.23 IqviaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5elyop

