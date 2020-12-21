Global Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Benchmarking Report 2020
This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the clinical manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what our survey respondents - all heavily involved in clinical manufacturing and the service provider selection process at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2022.Data from this study show that sponsors who outsource clinical manufacturing tend to use a combination of different types of service providers to achieve their goals, in part because the nature of the therapy in development determines which types of providers are potential options. Knowing which provider is best for your company or your project can be tricky. Staying current with regards to industry practices, the available clinical manufacturing offerings, advantages, and drawbacks of the different types of clinical manufacturing service providers, and drug-sponsor use patterns are essential for making informed outsourcing decisions for your clinical development program.
What You Will Learn:
Drug Developers
- Understand the various capabilities, benefits, and drawbacks of the different categories of clinical manufacturing providers
- Uncover which clinical manufacturer service provider attributes drive outsourcing partner selection as well as which attributes drive satisfaction
- Gain an understanding of which service providers best fit your company's needs, in addition to how individual suppliers measure up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
Service Providers
- Learn who is involved in the clinical manufacturer service provider selection process and which clinical manufacturing activities sponsors would like to outsource to the same provider
- Gain insight into why service providers lose bids
- Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use the information to develop targeted messaging based on true areas of strength
- Clinical manufacturing service provider use, outsourcing volume and spend by service provider category
Major Topics:
- Market Dynamics
- Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Service Provider Selection
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Service Provider Performance
- Challenges and Improving Outsourcing Relationships
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourced Clinical Services
- Outsourced Clinical Manufacturing by Company Size
- Clinical Trial Volume with Outsourced Manufacturing
- Regional Distribution of Clinical Trial Sites
- Manufacturing Expenditure by Activity
- Manufacturing Expenditure by Provider Category
2. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Service Provider Volume for Outsourced Clinical Manufacturing
- Clinical Manufacturing Service Providers Used by Category
- Clinical Manufacturing Volume by Service Provider Category
- Use, Volume, and Spend by Manufacturing Provider Category
- Preferred Provider Use
- Preferred Providers by Category
- Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider
- Greatest Benefit of Using an Integrated Service Provider
- 5 Most Wanted Integrated Clinical Services
3. Service Provider Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Decision-making Influence on Service Provider Selection
- IMP Format
- Dosage Form's Impact On Provider Selection
- Commercial Capabilities' Impact on Provider Selection
- Top Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Selection Attributes
- Top Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
4. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Clinical Manufacturing Leaders, Unprompted
- Service Providers Included in the RFP Process
- Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Use
- Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Preference
- Summary Table
- Manufacturing Provider Satisfaction Drivers
5. Service Provider Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Providers
- Capabilities
- Delivery
- Organization Factors
- Project Management & Team
- Service Provider Performance: Capabilities
- Service Provider Performance: Delivery
- Service Provider Performance: Organization Factors
- Service Provider Performance: Project Management & Team
6. Challenges and Improving Outsourcing Relationships
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Greatest Challenges Outsourcing Clinical Manufacturing
- Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Manufacturing Providers
7. Study Data
- Outsourced Clinical Services
- Department Influence on Clinical Manufacturing Provider Selection
- Study Volume with Outsourced Manufacturing
- Service Provider Volume for Outsourced Manufacturing
- Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Use by Category
- Favored Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Category
- Clinical Manufacturing Volume by Service Provider Category
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers in 3 Years
- Preferred Providers by Category
- Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider
- Organizational Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Capabilities that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Project Management & Team Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Most Important Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Clinical Manufacturing Leaders, Unprompted
- Other Responses (1%)
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Providers Included in the RFP Process
- Clinical Manufacturing Provider Use
- Manufacturing Provider Satisfaction Drivers
- Clinical Manufacturing Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference Verbatim Responses
- Service Provider Drill-downs
- Alcami
- Almac
- AMRI
- Aptuit, an Evotec Company
- Bilcare Research
- Capsugel, now part of Lonza
- Catalent
- Emerson Resources
- Fisher Clinical Services
- Myoderm
- Next Pharma
- Parexel
- PCI Pharma Services
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- PPD
- Recipharm
- Sharp Clinical Services
8. Desired Integrated Clinical Services
- Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider
- Greatest Benefit from Using a Single Service Provider
- IMP Format
- Dosage Form's Impact On Provider Selection
- Commercial Capabilities' Impact on Provider Selection
- Clinical Supply Services Spend
- Manufacturing Spend Breakdown by Activity
- Manufacturing Expenditure by Provider Category
- Clinical Trial Sites
- Clinical Manufacturing Outsourcing Challenges
- Biggest Outsourcing Challenge Verbatim Responses
- Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Manufacturing Providers
9. Demographics
- Company Type and Size
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Clinical Manufacturing Outsourcing Frequency and Involvement
