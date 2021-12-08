Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical laboratory services market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A clinical laboratory plays an integral role in the healthcare system of an economy as it provides a wide range of services, including the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and management of patients. These services help healthcare professionals in medical decision-making and personalizing medicines based on the individuals' needs and illness. Clinical laboratory services rely on technologically advanced devices and testing kits to reduce human error and provide reliable results. At present, several clinics are increasingly utilizing software programs and computers to help patients get information about reporting results and billing for completed tests.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, along with the rising awareness about early diagnosis among individuals, represents one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there is an increase in the introduction of innovative products, such as companion diagnostics, biochips, and microarrays, which is influencing the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the increasing cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide are bolstering the need for healthcare resources like clinical laboratories for diagnostics and management of the infection. In line with this, several clinical laboratories are collaborating with hospital facilities to minimize time, cost and human resources and meet the global demand for diagnostic testing.

Furthermore, several companies are offering point-of-care (POC) and rapid testing kits to achieve quick results in real-time accurately. Besides this, a significant rise in the number of novel drug candidates in clinical trials is anticipated to drive the demand for clinical laboratory services.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global clinical laboratory services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global clinical laboratory services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global clinical laboratory services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Test Type6.1 Human and Tumor Genetics6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Clinical Chemistry6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Medical Microbiology and Cytology6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service Provider7.1 Hospital-Based Laboratories7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Stand-Alone Laboratories7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Clinic-Based Laboratories7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Bioanalytical and Lab Chemistry Services8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Toxicology Testing Services8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Related Services8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Preclinical and Clinical Trial Related Services8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Drug Discovery and Development Related Services8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 bioMerieux SA14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Charles River Laboratories14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Illumina Inc.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xggglo

