Global Clinical In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market 2021-2025 - Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department And New Discipline

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market - Strategy & Trends, Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Covid-19, and Molecular Dx by Country:...

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market - Strategy & Trends, Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Covid-19, and Molecular Dx by Country: Updated with Impact of COVID-19 - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity. Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2021 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Trends:

The genetic blizzard

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Pharmacogenomics

Healthcare expansion in China

Climate change

Globalization

Automation

Key Topics Covered:

Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact Analysis of COVID Recession

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing1.2 Defining the Opportunity1.2.1 Volumes1.2.2 Prices 1.2.3 Revenue Market Size1.3 Methods and Sources 1.3.1 Authors 1.3.2 Sources 1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing

2. Overview of a Dynamic Market2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical 2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric 2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional2.1.4 Independent lab analytical2.1.5 Public National/regional lab2.1.6 Hospital lab2.1.7 Physician lab 2.1.8 Audit body 2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry2.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie 2.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here2.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China2.4 National and Regional Diversity

3. Trends Driving a Changing Market3.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides 3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.3.1.2 COVID Related Testing Growth3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline3.2 Factors at Work to Shrink The Market 3.2.1 COVID 19 Recession3.2.2 Economic or population contraction.3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth3.2.4 Wellness has a downside3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important3.2.6 Point of Care Testing3.3 Automation3.3.1 Stranded LIMS Investment3.3.2 Software as a Service3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems3.4 Environment and Evolution3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing 3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment3.5.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section4.1.1 Importance of These Developments 4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

Emerging COVID-19 Sequencing Assays - An Alternative to Existing Diagnostics?

CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'

ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going

to keep private labs going Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations

Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services

CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing

Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets

BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

Predictive Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration

NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers Acquires PAIRimmune Francais

LabCorp and Envigo Complete Transactions

PathGroup Acquires Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories

Predictive Technology Acquires Taueret Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology

Laboratories

Gestalt Diagnostics Expands Market Reach with Peak Medical Acquisition

Amazon exploring consumer health diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Operation in Central Michigan

NeoGenomics to acquire Genoptix, Inc

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire U.S. Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec

Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M

to acquire contract research firm for GROUPE BIO7 to be Sold to CERBA HEALTHCARE

GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform

5. Profiles of Key Companies

Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

American Pathology Partners

ARUP Laboratories

Ascend Clinical

Aurora Diagnostics

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

BP Healthcare Group

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Clongen Laboratories

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

Diagnosticos da America

DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Exagen Diagnostics

Genomic Health

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd

Integrated Regional Laboratories

KDL Group

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mid America Clinical Laboratories

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NeoGenomics

Pathology, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

RDL Reference Laboratory

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories

Synlab Group

Unilabs

6. The Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Testing6.1 Global Market Overview by Country6.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

7. Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type7.1 Chemistry 7.2 Microbiology7.3 Hematology7.4 Anatomic Pathology 7.5 Covid-197.6 Molecular Diagnostics

8. Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - Price and Volume Charts8.1 Chemistry Price and Volume8.2 Microbiology Price and Volume8.3 Hematology Price and Volume8.4 Anatomic Pathology Price and Volume8.5 Covid-19 Price and Volume 8.6 Molecular Diagnostics Price and Volume

9. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0fxuu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-in-vitro-diagnostic-medical-laboratory-services-market-2021-2025---genetic-based-testing-creates-new-department-and-new-discipline-301239754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets