Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2030: Opportunities In The Integration Of CDSS With Blockchain & Collaborations With Precision Medicine Providers

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report constitutes an in-depth study of the global CDSS market, including a thorough analysis of revenues generated from the use of CDSS in professional healthcare settings.

Based on the product launches, approvals, and ongoing strategic collaborations, as well as business expansions, the market size and potential for the forecast period of 2021-2030 have been estimated.

The clinical decision support systems of the future are expected to be developed to leverage data to make observations which are not interpretable by humans. Healthcare IT systems in the future are expected to leverage cutting-edge technology as an enabler to make clinical care more streamlined and accurate.

The technology is still in its nascent stage. One of the strong points of this technology is that it improves with time. Continuous input from clinicians, patients, and other stakeholders will be essential for correctly implementing the technology to enhance meaningful uses, reduce costs, and improve treatment outcomes.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of CDSS as well as the market dynamics influencing it?

What are the key regulations governing the CDSS market in key regions?

What are the technological developments which are expected to have the maximum influence on the global CDSS market?

Who are the leading players to hold significant dominance on the global CDSS market currently?

What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market?

What are some of the major factors which are expected to influence the growth in adoption of CDSS across the globe?

What are the key strategies incorporated by leading players in the global CDSS market landscape?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of CDSS, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of the current demand, and which ones hold significant scope for growth during the next 10 years?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Product Definition 2 Scope of Research 3 Research Methodology 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market4.1 Key Trends4.2 Scenario Comparative Analysis4.3 Effect on Competitive Landscape and Product Demand4.4 Regional Impact4.5 Future Perspective and Recommendations 5 Industry Analysis5.1 Industry Ecosystem5.2 Evidence-Based Analysis5.3 Entry Barriers to Adoption of CDSS5.4 Legal and Regulatory Framework5.4.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.5.4.2 Regulatory Framework in the European Union5.5 Patent Landscape5.5.1 Insights About Awaited Technological Advancements5.5.1.1 The Transition from CDS Version 1.0 to Newer Versions5.5.1.2 Robotic Surgery5.5.1.3 Machine Learning5.5.1.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP)5.5.1.5 Big Data Analytics5.5.1.6 Artificial Intelligence5.5.2 Patent Filing Trend5.5.2.1 Patent Analysis by Country5.5.2.2 Patent Analysis by Year 6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Share Analysis6.2 Key Developments and Strategies6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2.2 New Offerings and Regulatory Approvals6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions6.2.4 Funding Activities6.3 Business Model Analysis 7 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, 2019-20307.1 Assumptions and Limitations7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment7.3 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size & Forecast, 2019-20307.4 Market Dynamics7.4.1 Market Growth-Promoting Factors7.4.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Reducing Medical Errors and Hospital Readmission Rates to Reduce Healthcare Costs7.4.1.2 The Rise in the Number of Chronic Diseases7.4.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Information Technology7.4.1.4 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce to Drive Demand for CDSS7.4.1.5 Partnerships between CDSS Vendors and Cloud-Based Service Providers7.4.2 Market Growth Inhibiting Factors7.4.2.1 The Reluctance of Clinicians to use CDSS Systems due to Computer Illiteracy7.4.2.2 Lack of Interoperability among CDSS and EHR7.4.2.3 Data Security and Privacy Concerns7.4.3 Market Growth Opportunities7.4.3.1 Integration of CDSS with Blockchain7.4.3.2 Collaborations with Precision Medicine Providers7.4.3.3 Business Expansion in the Emerging Markets7.4.3.4 Product Differentiation7.4.4 Impact Analysis 8 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Product Type)8.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.2 Integrated8.3 Standalone 9 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by User Interactivity)9.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment9.2 Active CDSS9.3 Passive CDSS 10 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by CDSS Type)10.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment10.2 Conventional10.3 Advanced 11 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, (by Delivery Mode)11.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment11.2 On-Premise CDSS11.3 Cloud-Based CDSS 12 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Model)12.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment12.2 Knowledge-Based CDSS12.3 Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS 13 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Application)13.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment13.2 Preventive Care13.3 Diagnostics13.4 Follow-Up Management13.5 Other Applications 14 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by End User)14.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment14.2 Hospitals and Clinics14.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)14.4 Other End Users (Elderly Care Homes, Nursing Homes, etc.) 15 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market (by Region) 16 Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

General Electric Company

Hearst Corporation

Inferscience, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Oncology Analytics, Inc.

Persivia Inc.

RELX Group

VisualDx

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. CureMD Healthcare

RAMPmedical Henisaja GmbH

The Medical Algorithms Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb9sqz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss-markets-2019-2020--2021-2030-opportunities-in-the-integration-of-cdss-with-blockchain--collaborations-with-precision-medicine-providers-301270538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets