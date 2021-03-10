Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Report 2020: Gloves Hold The Largest Market Share - Forecast To 2028

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in the number of biopharmaceuticals, hospitals, and food and chemical industries, rising incidences of microbial contamination, and stringent regulatory norms like cGMP, cGLP, and ICH guidelines for product quality and validation will propel the growth for the cleanroom consumables market.

The limiting factors related to this market are the environmental biohazard which is created due to disposal of cleanroom consumables as they cannot be reused or recycled and allergic reactions associated with the gloves and other apparel made of nitrile and latex material.

Technological advancement in manufacturing consumables from organic and biodegradable sources in order to prevent environmental pollution will result in deep market penetration of the cleanroom consumable products. Cleanroom consumables find the highest usage in healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical facilities, where any interference from contaminating agents compromise product quality and safety.In terms of competition, this market is saturated with a multitude of local players already enjoying a stronghold in domestic markets. Several such companies specialize in the production of cleanroom consumables, therefore enjoying niche positions. The incumbent players in developed markets also have strong distribution networks, hence, resulting in strong entry barriers to new entrants. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to progress at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The cleanroom consumables help in preventing contamination, maintaining the quality of the product, and limiting human exposure. There has been an increase in the number of contagious diseases and the rate of microbial contamination to both animate and inanimate objects which propels the need to eradicate microbial contamination.

Gloves hold the largest market in the product type segment due to its diverse application in hospitals, research, and the biopharmaceutical industry, they are widely used because they provide good elasticity and comfort. It has few restraints such as latex allergy which includes symptoms such as hives, itching, stuffy or runny nose.

Cleanroom apparel will show significant market growth due to factors such as increasing demand in the nanotechnology industry, as they prevent contaminants from hampering the quality of the product, its application in other industries such as the optical industry, aerospace industry, defense, and food industry.Rising incidences of drug product-related adverse events, packaged food microbial contamination, and hospital acquired contagious diseases will propel the growth of the cleanroom consumables market.

The pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry holds the largest market in the application segment as it minimizes human contact and eradicates microbial contamination, the cleanroom consumables are resistant to chemicals, produce less particulate material. Hospitals will be the fastest-growing market in the application segment due to factors such as the rising number of surgeries performed, an increasing number of clinics and hospitals leading to more biopsy performed, and health concerns of the physicians and other healthcare professionals.

The restraints related to this market is that the cleanroom consumables are discarded after usage, thus leading to the pollution which is harmful to the environment. People are becoming more aware of such issues, due to which increased demand for eco-friendly cleanroom consumables is expected in the coming years.

Overall, the global cleanroom consumables market is highly competitive with the presence of multiple players like Berkshire Corporation., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Nitritex Ltd., Micronova Manufacturing Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, etc. specializing in respective fields. Consolidation activities are being increasingly witnessed on the competitive front with a view to increasing the market growth for cleanroom consumables.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Preface Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Overview2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Cleanroom Consumables Market2.2 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Product Type, 2019 (US$ Mn)2.3 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Application, 2019 (US$ Mn)2.4 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Mn) Chapter 3 Cleanroom Consumables Market: Dynamics and Outlook3.1 Overview3.2 Market Drivers3.2.1 Rising prevalence of microbial contamination3.2.2 Increasing investment in the research and development of the life science and food and beverages industries3.3 Market Restraints3.3.1 Clean room products are not reusable and results into environmental hazard3.3.2 Production cost of the consumables is very high which will hinder the consumables market prospects3.4 Opportunities3.4.1 Stringent regulatory norms have made the compulsory use of cleanroom consumable products in pharmaceutical industries and hospitals3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 20193.6 Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2019 Chapter 4 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Product Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)4.1 Overview4.2 Cleanroom Apparels4.2.1 Coveralls4.2.2 Frock4.2.3 Boot Cover4.2.4 Bouffant4.2.5 Sleeves4.2.6 Others (Pants, Face Masks, Hood)4.3 Cleaning Products4.3.1 Cleanroom Mops4.3.2 Bucket, Wringers, Squeeges4.3.3 Validation Swabs4.3.4 Cleaning Chemicals4.4 Cleanroom Stationery4.4.1 Paper4.4.2 Labels4.4.3 Binders and Clipboards4.4.4 Adhesives Pads & Notepads4.5 Wipers4.5.1 Dry Wipers4.5.2 Wet Wipers4.6 Gloves4.7 Adhesive Mats Chapter 5 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)5.1 Overview5.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research5.2 Hospitals5.3 Medical Device Research5.4 Defense Research5.5 Food & Beverages Research Chapter 6 Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Geography, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn) Chapter 7 Company Profiles

