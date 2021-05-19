Global Clean Label Ingredients Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clean Label Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clean Label Ingredients estimated at US$37.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Dry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$37 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGRThe Clean Label Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Brisan

Cargill, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Corbion NV

DowDuPont, Inc.

Groupe Limagrain Holding SA

Ingredion, Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bhn8j

