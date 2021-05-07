Global Cigarette Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cigarette market reached a value of US$ 1,001 Billion in 2020. Cigarettes represent one of the most popular tobacco products being consumed across the world. They are a small cigar made of a thin paper containing shredded or ground tobacco. Most of the cigarettes are produced with a reconstituted product of tobacco which include the recycled stems of tobacco. Earlier in the 9th Century, cigarettes were available in the form of reeds and smoking tubes. Later in the 1800s, Juan Nepomuceno Adorno developed cigarette making machines in Mexico.

Gradually with time, cigarettes were introduced in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colours, flavours and intensity as per the preferences of consumers. Currently, the demand for cigarettes is on a rise, particularly in developing regions such as Asia and Africa. This is due to increasing population and tax government regulations regarding the production of cigarettes. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cigarette market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Global Cigarette Market Drivers:Nowadays, there are different types of cigarettes available in the market such as filter cigarettes, menthol cigarettes, clove cigarettes, etc., providing the cigarette consumers a variety of options to choose between the products.Major raw materials required for the manufacturing of cigarette are tobacco leaves, cut tobacco, cigarette filter, tipping paper, cigarette paper, whiteboard, aluminium laminated paper and glue. There are large number of suppliers of these materials present in the market which is driving the production of cigarette.Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of smokers across the globe. This is mainly the result of hectic and stressful lifestyles being led by the consumers which is currently catalysing the growth of the cigarette market.In some of the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, the disposable incomes of the consumers have been rising which creates several growth opportunities for the cigarette manufacturers to raise their product price and shift smokers onto the premium products.Cigarette consumers in the rural areas of several developing regions like India, China, Pakistan, etc., traditionally prefer several tobacco products such as hukkah, beedi, etc. instead of cigarette. However, it has been observed that over the past few years, due to a rise in the awareness about the product, a large number of rural tobacco consuming population is shifting towards cigarette. Competitive Landscape:The global cigarette market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of few manufacturers who have been competing in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players operating in the market include China National Tobacco Corporation, Phillip Morris International, British America Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Group.This report provides a deep insight into the global cigarette industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cigarette industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cigarette market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cigarette industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global cigarette industry?

What are the key product types in the global cigarette industry?

What are the major distribution channels in the global cigarette industry?

What are the price trends of cigarette?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cigarette industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cigarette industry?

What is the structure of the global cigarette industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cigarette industry?

What are the profit margins in the global cigarette industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

How are cigarettes manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for cigarette?

What are the transportation requirements for cigarette?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a cigarette manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Tobacco Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Markey Breakup by Region5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type 6 Global Cigarette Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Performance6.2.1 Volume Trend6.2.2 Value Trend6.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Price Analysis6.4.1 Key Price Indicators6.4.2 Price Structure6.4.3 Price Trends6.5 Market Breakup by Type6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel6.7 Market Breakup by Region6.8 Market Forecast 6.9 SWOT Analysis6.9.1 Overview6.9.2 Strengths6.9.3 Weaknesses6.9.4 Opportunities6.9.5 Threats6.10 Value Chain Analysis6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement6.10.2 Manufacturing6.10.3 Marketing6.10.4 Distribution6.10.5 Exports6.10.6 End-Use6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.11.1 Overview6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.11.4 Degree of Competition6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Light7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Tobacco Shops8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Supermarket and Hypermarkets 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Convenience Stores8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Online Stores 8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others 8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific (Excluding Australia)9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Eastern Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Western Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 North America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Latin America9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Australia9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Market Share of Key Players 11 Cigarette Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Layout12.4 Plant Machinery12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.11 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Key Player Profiles15.1 China National Tobacco Corporation15.2 Phillip Morris International15.3 British America Tobacco15.4 Japan Tobacco International15.5 Imperial Tobacco GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc42mq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cigarette-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301286650.html

SOURCE Research and Markets