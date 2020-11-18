Global Chlorine Market Report 2020: Market Is Predicted To Reach A Value Of $63,121.6 Million By 2030, Rising From $36,845.0 Million In 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorine Market Research Report: By Application (EDC/PVC, Inorganic Chemicals, Isocyanates & Oxygenates, Solvents, Chloromethanes), End Use (Plastics, Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Pesticides)- Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chlorine market is predicted to reach a value of $63,121.6 million by 2030, rising from $36,845.0 million in 2019, and is projected to progress at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Because of rapid industrialization and urbanization, treating water before its consumption has become increasingly necessary. Most of the residue from industries is dumped in water sources, which the water highly contaminated and unfit for drinking and domestic purposes. In addition to this, the population across the globe has been increasing at a rapid pace, further driving the requirement for fresh and clean water. Therefore, in order to cater to the needs of this surging population, water is treated by making use of different technologies before it is supplied. Since chlorine can kill bacteria and pathogens at an early stage, its demand is increasing as well.Chlorine is a chemical element that occurs naturally and is among the basic building blocks of matter. The element can be found in salty oceans and is present throughout rocks in different continents. It is also an important nutrient for animals and plants. The major applications of chlorine are chloromethanes, ethylene dichloride (EDC)/polyvinyl chloride (PVC), solvents, inorganic chemicals, and isocyanates & oxygenates. The largest demand for chlorine was created for the EDC/PVC application in 2019, as the element is utilized extensively in the chlorination process for manufacturing EDC/PVC. The growing demand for EDC/PVC from automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics sectors is further predicted to result in the rising requirement for chlorine in the years to come. The key end users of chlorine are pesticides, plastics, pulp & paper, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.As mentioned above, the requirement for chlorine has been the highest for water treatment in the past and the situation is expected to be the same in the near future as well. Chlorine is utilized in large volume by water utilities as a disinfectant for providing safe drinking water and clean water for sanitation purposes. In addition to this, government organizations, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have mandates that treated tap water should contain a detectable level of disinfectants in order to provide protection against germs. Therefore, the demand for chlorine for water treatment purposes is predicted to be high in the coming years.Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing chlorine market in the years to come, which can primarily be ascribed to the high-volume consumption of chlorine in countries including Thailand, China, and India for water treatment and EDC/PVC production applications. Owing to the rapid expansion of the construction and electrical & electronics industries in APAC, the demand for EDC/PVC is growing rapidly, thereby driving the requirement for chlorine. In addition to this, the pharmaceutical industry in the region is also creating a high demand for chlorine. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.1.1 Paid2.1.2 Unpaid2.2 Primary Research2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents2.2.1.1 By region2.2.1.2 By industry participant2.2.1.3 By company type2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Currency Conversion Rates2.6 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Application4.1.1.1 EDC/PVC4.1.1.2 Inorganic chemicals4.1.1.3 Isocyanates & oxygenates4.1.1.4 Solvents4.1.1.5 Chloromethanes4.1.1.6 Others4.1.2 By End Use4.1.2.1 Plastics4.1.2.2 Water treatment4.1.2.3 Pharmaceuticals4.1.2.4 Pulp & paper4.1.2.5 Pesticides4.1.2.6 Others4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Rising consumption of chlorine for water treatment4.2.1.2 Increasing demand for PVC4.2.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Harmful effects of chlorine on human health4.2.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Development of new pharmaceutical applications of chlorine4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Chlorine Market Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Application5.2 By End Use5.3 By Region Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Application6.2 By End Use6.3 By Country Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Major Markets: Segment Analysis11.1 China Market, By End Use11.2 U.S. Market, By End Use11.3 India Market, By End Use11.4 Japan Market, By End Use11.5 Germany Market, By End Use Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings12.2 List of Other Players12.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players12.4 Strategic Developments12.4.1 Partnerships, Collaboration, and Joint Ventures12.4.2 Facility/Geographical Expansions12.4.3 Other Developments Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Nouryon

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Olin Corporation

Covestro AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

KEM ONE SAS

