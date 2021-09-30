Global Chlor-Alkali Market (2021 To 2026) - Steady Recovery Of The Automotive Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlor-Alkali Market by Type (Caustic Soda (Alumina, Chemicals, Textiles, Soaps & Detergents), Chlorine (EDC/PVC, Isocyanates, Propylene Oxide, C1/C2 Aromatics), Soda Ash (Glass, Water Treatment, Metallurgy, Pulp & Paper)), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Chlor-Alkali market size is estimated to be USD 63.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 77.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

EDC/PVC application is projected to be the largest application segment for Chlorine in Chlor-Alkali market

The EDC/PVC is the largest segment by applications for the Chlorine in the Chlor-alkali market. Ethylene dichloride (EDC) is produced by the catalyzed chlorination of ethylene in the presence of ferric chloride (FeCl3) as the catalyst. Vinyl chloride monomer, along with anhydrous hydrochloric acid, is produced by the decomposition of ethylene dichloride at high temperatures. This vinyl chloride monomer is fed into polymerization reactors, wherein the polymerization reaction takes place to provide polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The PVC industry finds major applications in the construction, electronics, healthcare, automotive, packaging, and other end-use industries. Its low cost and desirable physical & mechanical properties make it a suitable material was various applications. Growth in the PVC industry further expects to drive the demand for chlorine in chlor-alkali market

Alumina is projected to be the largest application segment for Caustic Soda in Chlor-Alkali market

The alumina is the largest application segment for Caustic Soda in Chlor-alkali market. Caustic soda is used in the process for the extraction of aluminum from bauxite ore. It dissolves the bauxite ore which is the raw material in the production of aluminum. In this process, pure alumina is separated from the bauxite ore. The alumina collected is further subjected to calcination. APAC dominates the market, followed by North America and Europe. The demand for caustic soda is projected to be driven by the shifting base of industrial production to the APAC, the increasing population, and the rising demand for infrastructure.

Glass is projected to be the largest application segment for Soda Ash in Chlor-Alkali market

The glass is the largest segment by applications for the Soda Ash in Chlor-alkali market. Soda ash is an essential component in the manufacture of glass. Glass is produced by melting silica soda ash (approximately 15% of the total weight of the glass) and calcium compounds along with coloring agents and metallic oxides. It is utilized in the production of various types of glass such as flat glass (including sheet glass, float glass, figured & wired glass, safety glass, and mirror), glass hollow wares & containers, vacuum flasks, laboratory glassware, and fiberglass. Glass products are widely used in the construction, automotive, packaging, household, laboratory, and other industrial applications. APAC is projected to drive the demand for soda ash in the glass application due to the high demand from emerging economies where the construction and automotive sectors are growing.

APAC accounts for the largest share in the Chlor-Alkali market by region

APAC was the largest Chlor-Alkali market in 2020. Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, improving the standard of living, and thriving automotive sector, as well as high economic growth, are the key factors for the region's overall growth. The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India attracts new investments from global manufacturers. The APAC Chlor-alkali market is expected to see a rising demand from the chemical, water treatment, PVC, glass, metallurgy, and soap & detergents, among other sectors. Chlor-Alkali manufacturers in the APAC region include Tata Chemicals Limited ( India), Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan), Tosoh Corporation ( Japan), Hanwha Solutions Corporation ( South Korea), Nirma Limited ( India), AGC, Inc. ( Japan), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. ( China), and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Chlor-Alkali Market4.2 Chlor-Alkali Market in APAC, by Product Type and Country4.3 Chlor-Alkali Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Steady Growth of Chemical Industry Across the Globe to Drive Demand5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment in Various End-Use Industries5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Environmental Impact of Chlor-Alkali Products5.2.2.2 Energy-Intensive Operations5.2.2.3 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Sector5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities5.2.3.2 Steady Recovery of the Automotive Sector5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Transportation and Storage of Chlorine5.2.4.2 Impact of Increased Prices of Natural Gas5.2.4.3 Imbalances in the Demand and Supply of Chlor-Alkali Products5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants5.3.5 Threat of Substitutes5.4 Technology Analysis5.4.1 Mercury Cell5.4.2 Diaphragm Cell5.4.3 Membrane Cell5.5 Regulatory Landscape5.6 Supply Chain Analysis5.7 Yc and Ycc Shift5.7.1 Yc Shift5.7.2 Ycc Shift5.8 Chlor-Alkali Patent Analysis5.9 Factors for Forecasting and Impact of COVID-195.10 Range Scenario of Chlor-Alkali Market5.11 Ecosystem of Chlor-Alkali Market5.12 Pricing Analysis5.13 Key Exporting and Importing Countries5.14 Macroeconomic Indicators5.15 Adjacent and Related Markets5.16 Case Study

6 Chlor-Alkali Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Caustic Soda6.2.1 Alumina6.2.1.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector to Fuel Demand for Alumina6.2.2 Inorganic Chemicals6.2.2.1 Caustic Soda Utilized in the Production of Other Chlor-Alkali Products6.2.3 Organic Chemicals6.2.3.1 Caustic Soda is One of the Key Raw Materials for the Commercial Production of Various Organic Chemicals6.2.4 Food and Pulp & Paper6.2.4.1 Industrialization and Urbanization in Emerging Countries Promote Growth6.2.5 Soaps & Detergents6.2.5.1 Increase in Per-Capita Income in Emerging Countries to Fuel Demand6.2.6 Textiles6.2.6.1 Growth of the Textile Industry in the APAC to Drive Demand6.2.7 Water Treatment6.2.7.1 Caustic Soda is a Cost-Effective Method to Control the Acidity of Water6.2.8 Steel/Metallurgy - Sintering6.2.8.1 Rising Demand from APAC to Promote Growth in Sintering Industry6.2.9 Others6.3 Chlorine6.3.1 Edc/Pvc6.3.1.1 Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Demand for Pvc Applications6.3.2 Organic Chemicals6.3.2.1 Growing Chemical Industry Increases the Demand for Chlorine as Feedstock Chemical6.3.3 Inorganic Chemicals6.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Disinfectants to Lead to Market Growth of Inorganic Chemicals6.3.4 Isocyanates6.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Isocyanates in the APAC Region Due to the Growth of the Construction Industry6.3.5 Chlorinated Intermediates6.3.5.1 Rising Demand for Titanium Dioxide and Related Chemicals to Fuel Growth6.3.6 Propylene Oxide6.3.6.1 Growing Construction and Automotive Industries Fuel the Demand for Polyurethane Plastics6.3.7 Pulp & Paper6.3.7.1 Preference for Chlorine as a Bleaching Agent to Drive Demand in the Pulp & Paper Application6.3.8 C1/C2, Aromatics6.3.8.1 Utilization of Chlorine in Various Industrial Processes for the Commercial Production of Chemicals6.3.9 Water Treatment6.3.9.1 Inexpensive Water Treatment with the Use of Chlorine Compared to Other Methods Promotes Growth 6.3.10 Others6.4 Soda Ash6.4.1 Glass6.4.1.1 Growth in End-Use Industries to Drive Demand6.4.2 Soaps & Detergents6.4.2.1 Increasing Population and Rising Per Capita Income to Drive Demand6.4.3 Chemicals6.4.3.1 Soda Ash is Vital for the Production of Sodium Compounds6.4.4 Metallurgy6.4.4.1 Rising Demand from End-Use Industries to Drive Demand6.4.5 Water Treatment6.4.5.1 Increase in Awareness and Regulations Regarding Water & Wastewater Treatment Promotes Growth6.4.6 Pulp & Paper6.4.6.1 Growth in End-Use Industries to Drive Demand6.4.7 Others6.5 Others

7 Chlor-Alkali Market, by Region

8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Introduction8.2 Market Share Analysis8.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definition8.3.1 Star8.3.2 Pervasive8.3.3 Emerging Leader8.3.4 Participant8.4 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix8.4.1 Progressive Companies8.4.2 Responsive Companies8.4.3 Dynamic Companies8.4.4 Starting Blocks8.5 Company Product Footprint8.6 Revenue Analysis8.7 Key Market Developments8.7.1 Expansions8.7.2 Deals8.7.3 Others

9 Company Profiles9.1 Key Players9.1.1 Olin Corporation9.1.2 Westlake Chemical Corporation9.1.3 Tata Chemicals Limited9.1.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation9.1.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation9.1.6 Solvay Sa9.1.7 Tosoh Corporation9.1.8 Hanwha Solutions Corporation9.1.9 Nirma Limited 9.1.10 Agc Inc. 9.1.11 Dow Inc. 9.1.12 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. 9.1.13 Inovyn 9.1.14 Ciner Resources Corporation 9.1.15 Wanhua-BorsodChem 9.1.16 Genesis Energy, L.P. 9.1.17 Pcc Group Srl 9.1.18 Microbio Ireland Limited 9.1.19 Sabic 9.1.20 Shandong Haihua Group 9.1.21 Spolchemie 9.1.22 Bayer Ag 9.1.23 Ercros Group 9.1.24 Kemira

10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxi2l0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chlor-alkali-market-2021-to-2026---steady-recovery-of-the-automotive-sector-presents-opportunities-301389117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets