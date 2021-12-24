Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Research Report 2021: Analysis Of Yescarta, Tecartus, Kymriah, Breyanzi, & Abecma

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current Research & Development Status of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Current Research & Development Status of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is estimated to grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to reach $7.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during 2021-2026.

The North American market for CAR T-cell therapy is estimated to grow from $751.5 million in 2021 to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.8% during 2021-2026.

in 2021 to reach by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.8% during 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific market for CAR T-cell therapy is estimated to grow from $228.9 million in 2021 to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 56.0% during 2021-2026.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CAR T-Cell Design and Evolution

Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs, also known as chimeric immunoreceptors, chimeric T-cell receptors, artificial T-cell receptors or CAR-T) are engineered receptors that graft an arbitrary specificity onto an immune effector cell (T cell). Typically, these receptors are used to graft the specificity of a monoclonal antibody onto a T-cell, with the transfer of their coding sequence facilitated by retroviral vectors. The receptors are called chimeric because they are composed of parts from different sources.

FDA Product Approvals

There are five chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies currently approved by the U.S. FDA. In March 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb launched its FDA-approved Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based gene therapy to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma.

In February 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb launched Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) after receiving FDA approval for its commercialization in the U.S. market. Breyanzi is a cell-based gene therapy to treat adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma.

In July 2020, Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, launched Tecartus after receiving FDA approval for its commercialization in the U.S. market. Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel, formerly KTE-X19), is the first and only approved chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

On Aug. 30, 2017, Novartis announced that the U.S. FDA had approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion, formerly CTL019, the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that is refractory or in second or later relapse.

On Oct. 18, 2017, the U.S. FDA approved Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) (Kite Pharma Inc.), a cell-based gene therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high-grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma. Yescarta is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

CAR T-Cell Design and Evolution

FDA Product Approvals

Market Analysis

Clinical Applications of CAR T-Cell Therapy

CARs for Tumors of the Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Tissues

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

Barriers to Research and Product Development

Clinical Trials

Chapter 3 Introduction to Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy

Introduction

A Brief History of CAR T-Cell Therapy Development

Antigens

Exogenous Antigens

Endogenous Antigens

Autoantigens

Tumor Antigens

Cluster of Differentiation

Lymphocytes

B Cells

T Cells

Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) Technologies

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs)

T-Cell Receptors (TCRs)

Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs)

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Overview

Outlook

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Selected Drivers of the Global CAR T-Cell Market

Trends

Selected Restraints of the Global CAR T-Cell Market

Chapter 6 Current Production Methods, Latest Technological Advances and Future Direction

Production of CAR T Cells

Stage 1: Leukapheresis and T-Cell Isolation

Stage 2: T-Cell Activation, Transduction and Modification of CAR T Cells

Stage 3: Expanding Modified CAR T Cells

Overcoming CAR T-Cell Manufacturing Challenges

Latest Advances in Production Processes

Closed, Automated Production Systems

End-to-End Production Systems and Solutions

Key Technologies Used in the Manufacturing Stage

Chapter 7 Clinical Trials on CAR T Cells and Related Technologies

Introduction

Clinical Trials Being Conducted Globally

Distribution of CAR T-Cell Trials in the U.S.

Distribution of CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials in China

Chapter 8 Cancer Demographics: A Global Summary

Cancer: The Disease

Epidemiology by Cancer Type/Site

Global Cancer Incidence

Global Cancer Prevalence, 2020

Global Cancer Mortality Overview

Cancer Epidemiology by Region

Global Cancer Burden and Worldwide Cancer Risk Factors

Tobacco Use and Statistics

Alcohol Abuse and Cancer Statistics

Obesity and Cancer Statistics

Infectious Diseases and Cancer

Inherited Genes: Diseases and Cancer

Sun, Ultraviolet Radiation and Cancer

Hormones and Cancer

Chapter 9 Global CAR T-Cell Market Analysis

Yescarta

Tecartus

Kymriah

Breyanzi

Abecma

Chapter 10 Regional Analysis

Chapter 11 Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

Mutual Recognition Procedure (MRP)

Decentralized Procedure (DCP)

Centralized Procedure (CP)

Published Guidelines on Production and Testing of Cell-Based Therapies

Chapter 12 Patent Review/New Developments

Complexities of the Patents and Patent Applications for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Anticipated Increase in Patent Litigation on Customized Patient Treatments

Company Specific Intellectual Property and Patent Information

Amgen

Avacta Life Sciences Ltd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bluebird Bio

Celgene Corp.

Cellectis

Celyad SA

Editas Medicine Inc.

Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics Inc. (A Celgene Co.)

Mustang Bio Inc.

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis AG

Chapter 13 Global Competitive Market Landscape

Global CAR T-Cell Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Initiatives

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Avacta Life Sciences Ltd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cellectis

Celyad SA

Editas Medicine Inc.

Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

Formula Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gilead Sciences

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

Icell Gene Therapeutics

Mustang Bio Inc.

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis AG

Protheragen Inc.

Puretech Health

Servier Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Transgene SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn6b6b

