Global Children's Furniture Market 2021 To 2030: Rapid Increase In Urban Population To Boost Furniture Sales

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children Furniture Market by Type, Material, End User and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children Furniture Market by Type, Material, End User and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, increasing disposable income is leading to individuals spending more on convenience products.

A rising middle class population with increasing disposable income is a substantial factor that propels the growth of the children furniture market. Improved lifestyle and increase in buying power of consumers resulted in increased expenditure on children related products, including but not limited to clothes, accessories, and furniture.

Furniture is an integral part of residential and commercial sectors to provide storage facility and aesthetic look at homes and offices. Recent years have witnessed consumers with considerable disposable income spending on children furniture, including premium and imported furniture products.

In addition, increased propensity to spend on lifestyle and consumer products driven by increased ease of financing for home decor products propelled the market growth.Online sales channels are the future of the retail sector. Numerous brands are taking their business and products online. The online sale of children furniture increased especially during the COVID-19 period.

The shift of consumer behavior toward buying their requirement online is going to remain even after the end of the pandemic. The ease of selecting, purchasing, and getting doorstep delivery is what attracts consumers toward online channels.

Another advantage of online channel is the near elimination of geographic boundaries. A company in the U.S. can ship its products to a customer in India. This convenience and increase in availability of options to choose from is attracting customers toward online channels, thereby creating new market opportunities for the engaged stakeholders.The global children furniture market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, it is divided into beds, cots & cribs, table & chair, cabinet, dressers & chests, and others. Depending on material, it is classified into wood, polymer, and metals.

By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By sales channel, it is categorized into offline channels and online channels. Furthermore, it includes revenue generated from the sales of children furniture across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Some of the major players profiled in the children furniture market analysis include:

Cello Group

Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC

Herman Miller

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Keter Group

Nilkamal Limited

Pil Italica Lifestyle

Sauder Woodworking Company

Sleep Number Corporation

Tramontina

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market definition and scope

Porter's five forces analysis

Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of substitution

Threat of new entrants

Intensity of competitive rivalry

Parent market overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Increased expenditure on children associated products driving market demand

Rapid increase in urban population to boost furniture sales.

Rise of advertising through social media and digital marketing to create market awareness

Restraints

Increase in prices of raw materials to hamper market growth.

Negative impact of furniture on environment.

Opportunities

Increase in popularity of online shopping to provide new opportunities to the market.

Use of 3D printers for children furniture

Covid-19 Analysis

Overview:

Impact on consumer goods sector:

Impact on children furniture market:

Supply chain analysis

Top furniture importers

Top furniture exporters

Industry life cycle assessment, by region

Geographical concentration analysis of players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhjn82

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-childrens-furniture-market-2021-to-2030-rapid-increase-in-urban-population-to-boost-furniture-sales-301440499.html

SOURCE Research and Markets