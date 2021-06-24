Global Chain Drives Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chain Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chain drives market reached a value of US$ 4.71 Billion in 2020. A chain drive, also known as roller chain or transmission chain, is a power transmitting mechanism that consists of chain links meshed with the teeth of a sprocket gear. It is an instrument that is used to transmit speed and torque from the engine to the wheels using a looped chain, particularly in motorcycles and chain-driven vehicles and equipment. Chain drives are suitable for small lengths and operate at high velocity. Smooth and efficient functionality even in extreme temperatures, easy installation and resistance to water, oil, chemicals and sunlight are some of the key advantages of chain drives. They have wide industrial applications for various purposes such as rigging and moving heavy materials, and operating conveyor belts.The increasing number of construction activities owing to rapid industrialization is the key factor driving the global market. Additionally, advancements in the automotive engineering sector and the implementation of innovative designs and technologies are also driving the demand for chain drives. Manufacturers are opting for mechanical units consisting of basic chain drives to ensure maximum utilization of resources and smooth operations. Furthermore, the rise in the demand for timing chain drives in the manufacturing industry along with the availability of efficient chain lubrication products and increasing automation in the end use industries are expected to catalyze the market growth. Other factors including product innovations, such as the development of roller chains, wide application of inverted tooth drive chains and the availability of low-cost raw materials are further expected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global chain drives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global chain drives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global chain drives market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Regal Beloit, Renold, Rexnord, SKF, The Timken Company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Brammer, John Kings Chains, Diamond Chain Company, Inc., Kraftmek, Ramsey Products Corporation, Rombo Chain, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global chain drives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global chain drives industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chain drives industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global chain drives industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global chain drives industry?

What is the structure of the global chain drives industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global chain drives industry?

What are the profit margins in the global chain drives industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Chain Drives Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by End-User5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Roller Chains6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type6.2 Silent Chains 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Leaf Chains6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Breakup by Type6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Industrial Sector7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Heavy Equipment Industry7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Agricultural Equipment Industry7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Asia Pacific8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 North America8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Regal Beloit13.3.2 Renold13.3.3 Rexnord13.3.4 SKF13.3.5 The Timken Company13.3.6 Tsubakimoto Chain Co.13.3.7 Brammer13.3.8 John Kings Chains13.3.9 Diamond Chain Company, Inc. 13.3.10 Kraftmek 13.3.11 Ramsey Products Corporation 13.3.12 Rombo Chain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tw5tyb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chain-drives-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301319671.html

SOURCE Research and Markets