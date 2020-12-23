Global Ceramic Filters Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic filters market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. A ceramic filter refers to a versatile filter that use natural media to decontaminate air or to remove sediments from potable water. Ceramic water filters majorly consist of a ceramic filter candle, or cartridge, to process the water and filter out bacteria, turbidity, viruses, protozoa, microbial cysts and other contaminants through a network of pores. These filters are majorly manufactured using fine silica powder, along with various types of clays, such as white kaolin, red terracotta and back clay. They are usually installed in households or used as a portable filtration device that can be gravity- or pressure-fed, placed under the sink, on a countertop or used for light industrial applications.Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for clean water across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Ceramic water filters are widely used for filtering drinking water, treating industrial wastewater for disposal, bio-filtration and hot-gas filtration. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns among the masses are providing a boost to the market growth. Traditional water filters emit toxic gaseous and volatile organic compounds that are hazardous for health and the environment. Ceramic filters offer superior cleaning capacities and high mechanical strength, owing to which they are gaining traction in the market. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of silver-impregnated activated carbon in ceramic filters and the incorporation of silicon carbide and titanium dioxide to offer enhanced filtration of harmful pathogens, bacteria and other water chemicals, are also projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ceramic filters market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:the competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Unifrax I Llc, 3M Company, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., Ceramic Filters Company Inc., Clear Edge (Filtration Group Corporation), Glosfume Technologies Ltd., Haldor Topsoe, Klt Filtration Limited, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Tri-Mer Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

