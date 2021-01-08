Global Central Venous Catheters Market Analysis And Forecast To 2030 Featuring Teleflex, CR Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, Vygon, B. Braun Melsungen, Smiths Medical & Kimal

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Venous Catheters (Drug Delivery Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Venous Catheters (Drug Delivery Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Central Venous Catheters (Drug Delivery Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Drug Delivery Devices therapeutic area.

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Central Venous Catheters market for the year 2020 and beyond. Central venous access procedures are performed in patients who require venous access in treatment to deliver medications, nutrients or collect blood samples to perform test. A central venous catheter (CVC) is used in 8-10% of hospital cases with approximately 5 million catheters being inserted in the US every year.

The use of CVCs has become the standard practice for the administration of chemotherapy, fluid therapy, medications. They are also used to administer nutrition to patients when there is inadequate gastrointestinal function. These are majorly used in patients with chronic intestinal obstruction, food intolerance, post-operative bowel anastomosis leak, sepsis, polytrauma, and major fractures.

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Central Venous Catheters and evolving competitive landscape

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Central Venous Catheters market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Central Venous Catheters market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Central Venous Catheters market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases. Scope Who should buy this report?

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Central Venous Catheters marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Central Venous Catheters market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Central Venous Catheters market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Central Venous Catheters market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Central Venous Catheters market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Mentioned

Teleflex Inc

CR Bard Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Vygon SA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical

Kimal plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybimh9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-central-venous-catheters-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2030-featuring-teleflex-cr-bard-edwards-lifesciences-vygon-b-braun-melsungen-smiths-medical--kimal-301203489.html

SOURCE Research and Markets