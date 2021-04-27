Global Cement Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cement market reached a volume of 4.91 Billion Tons in 2020. Cement refers to a binding material widely used for construction purposes that is manufactured by grinding a mixture of clay and limestone. Numerous other materials, such as shale, clay, slate, chalk, silica sand, iron ore and blast furnace slag, are heated at high temperatures to form a rock-like substance that is grounded into fine powder to form cement. Characterized by a grey color, it is mixed with water to form a hard mass that is used as an adhesive for masonry. Depending upon its ability to set in the presence of water, cement is largely bifurcated into two kinds - hydraulic and non-hydraulic. While hydraulic cement sets due to the chemical reaction between water and the dry ingredients, non-hydraulic cement offers optimal resistance against chemicals by reacting with the carbon dioxide in the environment.The market for cement is primarily driven by a significant rise in construction activities across the globe. Owing to rapid population expansion, there has been a substantial rise in the need for residential spaces, which has facilitated the construction of housing complexes. The development of mega infrastructure projects around the world, especially in emerging economies, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, prominent infrastructural projects, such as the construction of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and the South-North Water Transfer Project in China, are expected to significantly bolster the sales of cement. In line with this, governments of various countries across the globe are investing heavily to enhance the existing infrastructure, which is projected to further contribute to the market growth.

Growing environmental concerns, coupled with technological advancements in the production process, is also driving the market toward growth. For instance, the inclusion of thermal energy in the manufacturing of cement ensures a low carbon footprint, owing to which it is being widely adopted by the manufacturers. Additionally, an enhanced focus toward sustainable development has resulted in shifting preference toward green construction. Escalating demand for green buildings has led to an increase in the sales of sustainable and green cement as it minimizes CO2 emissions generated during their production. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers and industrialization are some of the other factors that are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cement market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Breakup by Type:

Blended

Portland

Others

Among these, blended cement represents the most preferred type. Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

At present, the residential segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Currently, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market, accounting for the majority of the total market share. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these players are:

CNBM International Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.

LafargeHolcim Ltd

HeidelbergCement AG

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cement Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Margin Analysis5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by Type5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Quarrying/Mining5.10.2 Primary Processors5.10.3 Manufacturers5.10.4 Large Construction Firms and Exports5.10.5 Retailers and Departmental Stores5.10.6 End-Consumers5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 Asia Pacific6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 North America6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Europe6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Latin America6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Middle East and Africa6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market by Type7.1 Blended7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Portland7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market by End-Use8.1 Residential8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Commercial8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Infrastructure8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Production Capacities of Key Players 10 Cement Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Layout11.4 Plant Machinery11.5 Machinery Pictures11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.12 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain13.4 Taxation and Depreciation13.5 Income Projections13.6 Expenditure Projections13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Player Profiles14.1 CNBM International Corporation14.2 LafargeHolcim Ltd14.3 Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.14.4 Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.14.5 HeidelbergCement AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfer0a

