Global Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2021-2031: Global Production Capacities, By CNF Producer, Current And Planned & Production Volumes By Region

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.

Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japanese market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.

Cellulose nanofiber (CNF) production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers establishing multi-ton production facilities. Japanese chemicals manufacturers have also initiated cellulose nanofiber production capabilities. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandinavia), Canada and the United States.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.

Production volumes by region.

Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).

CNF applications by industry.

Demand in tons per market.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets. Markets covered include Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives, Electronics, Aerospace and 3D printing.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

In-depth key player profiles of 85 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities. Companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, GranBio Technologies, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 The market in 20191.2 The market in 20201.3 Future global market outlook1.4 Global cellulose nanofibers production1.4.1 Total global production capacity 2019, by type1.4.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2020, in metric tonnes by producer1.4.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 20201.5 Market challenges for Cellulose nanofibers1.6 Cellulose nanofibers commercial products1.7 Cellulose nanofibers market by region1.7.1 Japan1.7.2 China1.7.3 Malaysia1.7.4 Western Europe1.7.5 North America1.8 Global government funding1.9 Market impact from COVID-19 crisis 2 OVERVIEW OF NANOCELLULOSE2.1 Cellulose2.2 Nanocellulose2.3 Properties of nanocellulose2.4 Advantages of nanocellulose2.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose2.6 Production methods2.7 Types of nanocellulose2.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)2.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)2.7.2.1 Applications2.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)2.7.3.1 Synthesis2.7.3.2 Properties2.7.3.3 Applications2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)2.7.4.1 Applications2.8 Synthesis 3 APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS 4 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS4.1 Standards4.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)4.1.2 American National Standards4.1.3 CSA Group4.2 Toxicity4.3 Regulation 5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN 6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING 7 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE COMPOSITES MARKET 8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET 9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE CONSTRUCTION MARKET 10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING MARKET 11 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS THE TEXTILES AND APPAREL MARKET 12 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE MARKET 13 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE HYGIENE AND SANITARY PRODUCTS MARKET 14 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE PAINTS AND COATINGS MARKET 15 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE AEROGELS MARKET 16 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE OIL AND GAS MARKET 17 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE FILTRATION MARKET 18 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS FOR COSMETICS, PHARMA AND FOOD ADDITIVES 19 OTHER MARKETS FOR NANOCELLULOSE 20 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES

Aichemist Metal, Inc.

Anpoly, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Betulium Oy

Bio-Lutions International Ag

Borregaard Chemcell

Cellicon B.V.

Cellucomp Ltd.

Cellutech Ab (Stora Enso)

Centre Technique Du Papier/Institut Technologique

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Daicel Finechem Ltd.

Daikyonishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co., Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Dic Products, Inc.

Dks Co. Ltd.

Ehime Paper Manufacturing. Co. Ltd.

Evolgene

Fiberlean Technologies

Fillerbank Limited

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Granbio Technologies

Gs Alliance Co., Ltd.

Hattori Shoten K.K .

. Hexa Chemcial Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

Innventia Ab

Jenacell Gmbh

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

Kri, Inc.

Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.

Kusano Sako Kk

Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber, Inc.

Marusumi Paper Co., Ltd.

Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills

Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.

Natural Friend

Nippon Paper Industries

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd.

Nisshin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Norkse Skog As

Oji Holdings Corp.

Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Osaka Gas Group

Performance Biofilaments, Inc.

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co., Ltd.

Sappi Limited

Seiko Pmc Corporation

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Shinwa Kako Kk

Starlite Co., Ltd

Stora Enso Oyj

Sugino Machine Limited

Svilosa Ad

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co.,Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Tianjin Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Tokushu-Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Ts Tech Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Unitika Co., Ltd.

Univeristy Of Maine, Process Development Centre

Upm-Kymmene Corporation

Us Forest Service Products Laboratory (Fpl)

Valmet Oyj

Verso Corporation

Vtt Technical Research Centre Of Finland Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.

Zelfo Technology Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/caikjg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cellulose-nanofibers-market-report-2021-2031-global-production-capacities-by-cnf-producer-current-and-planned--production-volumes-by-region-301295254.html

SOURCE Research and Markets