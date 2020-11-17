Global Cell Therapy And Gene Therapy Markets, 2019-2020 & 2030 - Dermatology, Cardiovascular And Blood Disorders, Oncology, Ophthalmic Conditions, Musculoskeletal, Market Review & Market Participants

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines developments in cell and gene therapy markets by condition/disorder, including principal products, trends in research and development, market breakdown of cell and gene therapies, regional market summary, and competitor summary.This is an exciting and interesting time in the cell and gene therapy industry. The science is moving ahead as industry industrializes and standardizes the manufacturing and commercialization of products. Cell and gene therapy products are transforming the treatment of cancers and genetic diseases, as well as expanding into other areas of medicine including autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disease, dermatological diseases, and many others.

The leading influencers in the market are those which have become first-to-market participants in the cell and gene therapy segment, have new developments which may disrupt current market conditions, and/or have an extensive pipeline sure to impact the market in the long-term forecast.

Because gene therapies are currently not available in any wide capacity, there is little precedent upon which to base forecasts. Dollar figures represent the estimated global market for 2019 and the expected market for 2020 based on first-quarter company reports and are expressed in current dollars. Forecasts are provided through 2025 and an extended forecast for 2030. The size of each market segment refers to manufacturers' revenues. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Executive SummaryScope And MethodologyMarket Overview And PotentialCoronavirus Cell And Gene Therapy Pipeline Chapter 2: Introduction To Cell And Gene TherapyViral Vector System And New Developments (Retrovirus And Gamma-Retrovirus, Lentiviral, Non-Viral, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adeno And Adenoassociated Virus)Non-Viral Systems For Transporting GenesGene EditingCell And Gene Therapy: CharacteristicsDistribution For Commercialized Products (%) (Topical, Implant, Intravenous, Injection)StaffingManufacturing Process For Car-TLeukapheresisActivationTransductionExpansionAdvancements And Barriers In Manufacturing ProcessesCostReimbursementLogisticsMergers And AcquisitionsRegulatory DevelopmentsFast TrackOrphan DrugBreakthrough TherapyAccelerated ApprovalPriority ReviewIndividualized Gene Therapy Approval ProcessDevelopment And Pipeline OverviewDevelopment ProgressDevelopment By Condition/DisorderHematology; Immunology; Endocrine, Metabolic; Cardiovascular; Musculoskeletal Disorders; Infectious Disease; Ophthalmology; Gastroenterology; Respiratory; Dermatology; Neurology; Other DisordersPhase Iii DevelopmentEnd UserHospitalsResearch InstitutesWound Care CentersCancer Centers Chapter 3: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In DermatologyMarket OutlookPrincipal ProductsApligrafCureskinDermagraftEpicelGintuitGrafixHolodermKalodermKeraheal/Keraheal-AlloLavivOrcelQuencellRecellRosmirStravixTranscyteTrends In Research And Development.Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene TherapiesDermatology Cell And Gene Therapy Market By IndicationRegional Market Summary Europe/European Union, S. Korea, Canada, Australia/ New Zealand, Japan, China, Other CountriesCompetitor Summary Chapter 4: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Cardiovascular And Blood Disorders OverviewCardiovascular DiseaseSelected Blood DisordersMarket OutlookPrincipal ProductsCollategeneHearticellgramHeartsheetNeovasculgenStempeucelZyntegloCord Blood ProductsTrends In Research And Development.Phase Iii DevelopmentOrphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough DesignationsCell And Gene Therapies In Development (Phase I Through Iii), Through March 2020Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene TherapiesCardiovascular And Blood Disorders Cell And Gene Therapy Market By IndicationDisorders, Hypercholesterolemia)Regional Market SummaryCompetitor Summary Chapter 5: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In OncologyBiochemistry Of Cancer CellsCauses Of Cancer GrowthEnvironmental Factors, Dna, RnaCellular OncogenesTumor Suppressor GenesCar-T TherapiesGlobal Cancer BurdenMarket OutlookPrincipal ProductsApcedenCreavax-RccGendicineImlygicImmuncell-LcKymriahProvengeYescartaZalmoxisTrends In Research And DevelopmentPhase Iii DevelopmentMarket Breakdown Of Cell And Gene TherapiesOncology Cell And Gene Therapy Market By Cancer TypeRegional Market SummaryCompetitor Summary Chapter 6: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Ophthalmic ConditionsMarket OutlookPrincipal ProductsHoloclarLuxturnaTrends In Research And DevelopmentPhase Iii DevelopmentOrphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough DesignationsTherapies In Development (Phase I Through Iii), Fda Reported, Through March 2020Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene TherapiesRegional Market SummaryCompetitor Summary Chapter 7: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Musculoskeletal Conditions And DisordersMarket OutlookPrincipal ProductsAllostemBio4CarticelCartiformCartilifeCartistemChondrocelectChondronJaccMaciOrtho-Aci And Ortho-AtiOssronOsteocel And Osteoplus.SpheroxTrinity Elite And Trinity EvolutionTrends In Research And DevelopmentMarket Breakdown Of Cell TherapiesMusculoskeletal Cell Therapy Market By IndicationRegional Market SummaryCompetitor Summary Chapter 8: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Other ConditionsMarket OutlookPrincipal ProductsAlofiselCupistemGivlaariGlyberaNeuronata-ROnpattroStemiracStrimvelisTemcell/ProchymalZolgensmaTrends In Research And DevelopmentMarket Breakdown Of Cell And Gene TherapiesRegional Market SummaryCompetitor Summary Chapter 9: Cell And Gene Therapy Market ReviewMarket InfluencesGlobal DemographicsCost ContainmentGlobal Market Summary (Dermatological, Cardiovascular - Blood, Oncology, Ophthalmic, Musculoskeletal, Other Conditions, Total Market)Cell Vs. Gene Therapy Markets.Regional Market Overview United States Europe/European UnionOther Countries (Dermatological, Cardiovascular-Blood, Oncology, Ophthalmic, Musculoskeletal, Other Conditions), 2020 (%)Competitor Ranking In Cell And Gene Therapy Markets Chapter 10: Market ParticipantsLeading InfluencersAdvantagene, Inc.Advaxis, Inc.AllosourceAlnylam PharmaceuticalsAmgenAnges Inc.Anterogen Co Ltd.Atara BiotherapeuticsAthersys, IncAvexis, Inc.BiocardiaBiogen, Inc.Biomarin PharmaceuticalsBluebird Bio, Inc.Brainstorm Cell TherapeuticsCaladrius BiosciencesCelyadCook Myosite, IncCytori Therapeutics, IncDendreon Pharmaceuticals LlcFerring Pharmaceuticals.Fibrocell (Castle Creek Biosciences)Gamida Cell Ltd.Gensight Biologics S.A.Gilead Sciences, Inc.Gradalis, IncInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Kiadis Pharma B.V.Medeor TherapeuticsMedipost Co, Ltd.Merck & Co., Inc.Mesoblast Ltd.Moderna, IncNeurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. Novartis AgNuvasive BiologicsOrchard TherapeuticsOrganogenesisOrthofix Medical Inc.Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.PharmicellPluristem Therapeutics, Inc.Quark PharmaceuticalsRegenerative Medical SystemRenova TherapeuticsSangamo TherapeuticsSanofiSotio A.S.Spark TherapeuticsTessa Therapeutics, Ltd.Tocagen, Inc.Uniqure N.V.Vbl Therapeutics (Vascular Biogenics Ltd.)Vericel CorporationViromed Co Ltd (Helixmith)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5e4mi

