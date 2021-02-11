Global Cell Line Development Market Forecast Report 2020-2027: Middle Income Countries Creating Development Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Development Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; By Product; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hybridomas Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Cell Line Development Market during 2020-2027The market was valued at US$ 4,160.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,219.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027The global cell line development market, based on type, is segmented into primary cell line, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The recombinant cell lines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. This growth is ascribed to the increasing demand for recombinant cell lines in the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins. However, the hybridomas segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising research and development activities for novel biologics.Stable cell lines are widely used in a wide range application, including biologics production, drug screening, and gene functional studies. The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in all phases of drug development, and it has compelled many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to put their clinical studies on hold. The new government policies, stay-at-home orders, social distancing norms, and widespread anxiety are among the prime challenges faced by researchers conducting the ongoing studies.The growth of the cell line development market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer in the world, and mounting investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the risks associated with cell line contamination hinder the growth of this market. Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Selexis SA (JSR Corporation), BioFactura, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LakePharma, Inc., and WuXiAppTec Group are among the leading companies operating in the global cell line development market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Cell Line Development Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Cell Line Development - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Global Cell Line Development Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer5.1.3 Growing Investment in R&D by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies5.2 Key Restraints5.2.1 Risk Associated with Cell Line Contamination5.3 Key Opportunity5.3.1 Middle Income Countries Creating Development Opportunities5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Consistent Research in Drug Discovery Activities5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Cell Line Development Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Cell Line Development Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Cell Line Development Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players6.3.1 Merck KGaA6.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 7. Cell Line Development Market - Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Type7.1 Overview7.2 Global Cell Line Development Market, by Type, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)7.3 Primary Cell Line7.4 Hybridomas7.5 Continuous Cell Lines7.6 Recombinant Cell Line 8. Cell Line Development Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Product8.1 Overview8.2 Global Cell Line Development Market, by Product, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)8.3 Equipment8.4 Media and Reagent 9. Cell Line Development Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Application9.1 Overview9.2 Global Cell Line Development Market Share by Application 2019 & 2027 (%)9.3 Drug Discovery9.4 Bioproduction9.5 Tissue Engineering 10. Cell Line Development Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Geographical Analysis 11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cell Line Development Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Cell Line Development Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in The Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments Done by The Companies in the Market12.4 Inorganic Developments Done by The Companies in the Market 13. Cell Line Development Market- Key Company Profiles

