Global Cell Culture Market By Product, Application, End-user And Region - Forecast To 2025

The global cell culture market is projected to reach USD 33.1 billion by 2025 from USD 19 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, and the launch of advanced cell culture products. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research and the lack of proper infrastructure for cell-based research activities are the major factors restraining this market's growth. Based on product, the consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period Based on product, the cell culture market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominant share and high growth of the consumables segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research. Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period Based on application, the cell culture market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, stem cell research, diagnostics, drug screening & development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical companies, growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines, and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cell culture market during the forecast period Based on end-users, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and cell banks. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing use of single-use technologies, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players in this market are some of the factors driving the cell culture market for this end-user segment. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cell culture market in 2019 In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell culture market, followed by Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, technological advancements, and growth in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Cell Culture: Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Cell Culture Market Share, by End-user and Country (2019)4.3 Cell Culture Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Regional Mix: Cell Culture Market4.5 Cell Culture Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Cell Culture-Based Vaccines5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies5.2.1.3 Funding for Cell-Based Research5.2.1.4 Growing Preference for Single-Use Technologies5.2.1.5 Launch of Advanced Cell Culture Products5.2.1.6 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Cell Biology Research5.2.2.2 Lack of Infrastructure for Cell-Based Research in Emerging Economies5.2.3 Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for 3D Cell Culture5.2.3.2 The Growing Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases5.2.3.3 Emerging Economies5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Cell Culture Market5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem Analysis5.7 Regulatory Analysis 6 Cell Culture Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Cell Culture Market6.3 Consumables6.3.1 Sera, Media, and Reagents6.3.1.1 Media6.3.1.1.1 Serum-Free Media6.3.1.1.1.1 Lack of Sera Eliminates the Risk of Contamination by Viruses6.3.1.1.2 Classical Media & Salts6.3.1.1.2.1 Classical Media is Commonly Used in Virology, Vaccine Production, and Primary Tissue Explant Culture6.3.1.1.3 Stem Cell Culture Media6.3.1.1.3.1 Stem Cell Culture Media to Witness the Highest Growth in the APAC Market During the Forecast Period6.3.1.1.4 Specialty Media6.3.1.1.4.1 Specialty Media is Suitable for the Growth of Selective Cell Types6.3.1.2 Reagents6.3.1.2.1 Growth Factors6.3.1.2.1.1 Growth Factors are Unique Cell Signaling Molecules That Help in Cell Proliferation & Development6.3.1.2.2 Supplements6.3.1.2.2.1 Supplements Such as Amino Acids Play a Key Role in Inducing Cell Growth6.3.1.2.3 Buffers & Chemicals6.3.1.2.3.1 Chemical Buffers are Widely Used, But It Can be Toxic at Higher Concentrations6.3.1.2.4 Cell Dissociation Reagents6.3.1.2.4.1 Dissociation Reagents Can be Enzymatic or Non-Enzymatic6.3.1.2.5 Balanced Salt Solutions6.3.1.2.5.1 Balanced Salt Solutions Find Wide Applications in Life Sciences6.3.1.2.6 Attachment & Matrix Factors6.3.1.2.6.1 The Development of Cells is Dependent on Attachment Factors6.3.1.2.7 Antibiotics/Antimycotics6.3.1.2.7.1 The Possibility of Contamination Risks Make the Long-Term Use of Antibiotics/Antimycotics Conditional6.3.1.2.8 Contamination Detection Kits6.3.1.2.8.1 Contamination Detection Kits Provide Rapid Results6.3.1.2.9 Cryoprotective Reagents6.3.1.2.9.1 Cryoprotective Reagents Protect Tissues/Cells from Damage due to Freezing6.3.1.2.10 Other Cell Culture Reagents6.3.1.3 Sera6.3.1.3.1 Fetal Bovine Sera (FBS)6.3.1.3.1.1 Use of FBS is Now Restricted due to Regulatory Guidelines6.3.1.3.2 Adult Bovine Sera (ABS)6.3.1.3.2.1 ABS is a Cost-Effective Alternative to FBS and is Used as a Biochemical Reagent in IVD6.3.1.3.3 Other Animal Sera6.3.2 Vessels6.3.2.1 Roller/Roux Bottles6.3.2.1.1 Roller Bottles Offer an Economical Means of Cultivating Large Cell Volumes6.3.2.2 Cell Factory Systems/Cell Stacks6.3.2.2.1 Cell Stacks Require Special Handling Equipment and Skilled Expertise6.3.2.3 Multiwell Plates6.3.2.3.1 Larger Well Formats Allow for Greater Culture Volumes6.3.2.4 Flasks6.3.2.4.1 Disposable Flasks are in Greater Demand Among End-users6.3.2.5 Petri Dishes6.3.2.5.1 The Wide Usage of Petri Dishes is Attributed to Ease of Use6.3.3 Bioreactor Accessories6.4 Equipment6.4.1 Supporting Equipment6.4.2 Bioreactors6.4.3 Storage Equipment 7 Cell Culture Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Cell Culture Market7.3 Biopharmaceutical Production7.3.1 Therapeutic Proteins7.3.1.1 Growing Applications of Recombinant Proteins to Drive the Growth of this Segment7.3.2.1 Rising Incidence of Disease Outbreaks to Drive the Market Growth for Vaccine Production7.4 Diagnostics7.4.1 The Growing Risk of Viral Infections Drives the Uptake of Cell Culture Products for Diagnostics7.5 Drug Screening & Development7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Cell-Based Assays in R&D Activities to Drive Segment Growth7.6 Stem Cell Research7.6.1 Increasing Stem Cell Research Activities & Investments Drive Segment Growth7.7 Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine7.7.1 Increasing Funding for Regenerative Medicine Boosts Segment Growth7.8 Other Applications 8 Cell Culture Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Cell Culture End-User Market8.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies8.3.1 Growing Regulatory Approvals for Cell-Culture Based Vaccines Drives Segment Growth8.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories8.4.1 Increasing Applications of Cell Culture for the Diagnosis of Various Diseases to Drive Segment Growth8.5 Research & Academic Institutes8.5.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research Projects and the High Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Growth for this End-User Segment8.6 Cell Banks8.6.1 Increasing Awareness of Preserving Stem Cells to Drive Segment Growth 9 Cell Culture Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Cell Culture Market9.3 North America9.5 Asia-Pacific9.6 Latin America9.7 Middle East and Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Competitive Scenario10.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2020)10.2.2 Product Launches & Upgrades (2020)10.2.3 Expansions (2020)10.2.4 Acquisitions (2019-2020) 11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)11.2.1 Stars11.2.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.3 Pervasive Companies11.2.4 Emerging Companies11.3 Market Share Analysis, 201911.4 Company Profiles11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.11.4.2 Merck KGaA11.4.3 Becton, Dickinson & Company11.4.4 Corning Incorporated11.4.5 Danaher Corporation11.4.6 Eppendorf AG11.4.7 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Acquired by Fujifilm Corporation)11.4.8 Lonza Group AG11.4.9 Sartorius AG 11.4.10 Cellgenix GmbH 11.4.11 Miltenyi Biotec 11.4.12 Stemcell Technologies, Inc. 11.4.13 Himedia Laboratories 11.4.14 Invivogen 11.4.15 Infors AG 11.4.16 Promocell 11.4.17 Pan Biotech GmbH 11.4.18 Seracare Life Sciences Incorporation 11.4.19 Caisson Labs 11.4.20 Solida Biotech GmbH 12 Appendix12.1 Insights from Industry Experts12.2 Discussion Guide12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.4 Available Customizations

