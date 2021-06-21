Global Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2025: Expected Capacity Crunch, Investments For CGT Capacity Expansion, Events Driving Expansion For CGT Facilities And Infrastructure

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing - The Rise of CMOs & CDMOs (2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing - The Rise of CMOs & CDMOs (2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Funding the Cell and Gene Therapy Boom

The rapid ascension of cell and gene therapies (CGT) has created a crucial turning point in the history of modern medicine. Not only have new therapies such as CAR-T produced a shift towards highly individualized medicine and a powerful new front in the war against cancer, but the rapidity of change with the CGT sector has taken the world by storm.

By 2025, the FDA has indicated that it will be reviewing an estimated 10 to 20 of CGTs per year, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has estimated that it will soon be approving as many as a dozen such therapies per year.

With the hard-earned marketing approvals gained by cell and gene therapy companies in recent years, biopharmaceutical companies have substantially increased their interest in the CGT sector. Some biopharma companies are resorting to increasing their manufacturing capacity by investing in expansion and new facilities, while others are partnering with third-party contract manufacturing organizations to outsource this work.

With the future in mind, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are also investing heavily in expanding their manufacturing capacity to be able to take on new clients and larger, later-stage projects as the market expands.

Currently, the cell and gene therapy field is currently on track for a massive capacity shortage. In particular, there is likely to be a shortage of manufacturing capacity at the commercial scale. Although approximately 90% of cell and gene therapy developers would prefer to use CMOs, related CMO capacity is not available within the industry.

Moreover, the lead time for CMOs to begin cell and gene therapy projects averages over 18 months. Thus, CGT developers are often forced to expand their in-house capacity. Of course, CMOs are also investing heavily into the expansion of their cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities, but these large build-outs take time.

This report is tailed to the strategic needs of cell and gene therapy (CGT) companies, as well as the CMOs and CDMOs who are handling third-party manufacturing services for these clients. With the competitive nature of this global market, you don't have the time to do the research. Claim this report to become immediately informed, without sacrificing hours of unnecessary research or missing critical opportunities.

In compiling this report, the research analysts leveraged nearly a decade of historical data on the cell and gene therapy manufacturing industry. In addition to conducting extensive secondary research, our analysts interviewed dozens of highly regarded industry leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Funding the Cell and Gene Therapy Boom1.1 Recent CMO/CDMO Expansions in Cell and Gene Therapy Sector1.1.1 Expected Capacity Crunch1.1.2 Investments for CGT Capacity Expansion1.1.3 Other CGT Manufacturing Investments1.1.4 Events Driving Expansion for CGT Facilities and Infrastructure

2. Recent Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Deals within the Cell and Gene Therapy Sector2.1 Charles River Laboratories International/Retrogenix2.2 Charles River Laboratories International/Cognate BioServices2.3 Beam Therapeutics/Guide Therapeutics2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific/Henogen2.5 Eli Lilly/Prevail Therapeutics2.6 Novartis/Vedere Bio2.7 Bayer/Asklepios2.8 AGC Biologics/MolMed2.9 Sorrento Therapeutics/SmartPharm2.10 Catalent/MaSTherCell2.11 ElevateBio2.12 Ixaka

3. Financing Rounds3.1 Major Private Placements3.1.1 Orchard Therapeutics3.1.2 Amryt3.1.3 BioNTech3.1.4 Kiadis Pharma3.2 Major Venture Capital Financings3.2.1 ElevateBio3.2.2 Century Therapeutics3.2.3 Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.3.2.4 Vineti, Inc.3.2.5 Ori Biotech Ltd.3.2.6 Neogene Therapeutics3.2.7 Forge Biologics3.2.8 Sana Biotechnology3.2.9 Orca Bio 3.2.10 Freeline Therapeutics 3.2.11 Poseida Therapeutics 3.2.12 Kriya Therapeutics 3.2.13 Legend Biotech Corporation 3.2.14 Lyell Immunopharma 3.2.15 Mammoth Biosciences 3.2.16 Kyverna Therapeutics3.3 Major Corporate Partnerships within the CGT Market3.3.1 Bayer/Atara Biotherapeutics3.3.2 Novartis/Mesoblast3.3.3 Novartis/Sangamo3.3.4 Janssen Biotech/Fate Therapeutics3.3.5 Biogen/Sangamo3.4 Follow-on Public Offerings by CGT Companies3.4.1 Rocket Pharmaceuticals3.4.2 Adaptimmune Therapeutics3.4.3 Allogene Therapeutics3.4.4 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.3.4.5 Bluebird bio3.5 Initial Public Offerings (IPO)3.5.1 Legend Biotech3.5.2 Decibel Therapeutics3.5.3 Sana Biotechnology3.5.4 Rocket Pharmaceuticals3.5.5 JW Therapeutics3.5.6 AlloVir3.5.7 Akouos3.5.8 Generation Bio3.5.9 Passage Bio 3.5.10 Beam Therapeutics

4. Market Size for Cell and Gene Therapy CMO/CDMOs

5. Profiles of Cell and Gene Therapy CMOs and CDMOs5.1 3P Biopharmaceuticals5.2 ABL, Inc.5.3 AGC Biologics5.4 Advent BioServices Ltd.5.5 Akron Biotech5.6 Aldevron5.7 Anemocyte S.r.l5.8 Applied Viromics5.9 ATVIO Biotech, Ltd./Orgenesis Biotech Israel, Ltd.5.10 Austrianova5.11 Avid Bioservices, Inc.5.12 Batavia Biosciences B.V.5.13 Bio Elpida5.14 BioCentriq5.15 BioNTech IMFS GmbH5.16 BioReliance Corporation/Merck Millipore5.17 Bio-Techne5.18 Biovian Oy5.19 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence5.20 Brammer Bio/Thermo Fisher Scientific5.21 C3i5.22 Catalent Biologics5.23 CATAPULT5.24 CCRM5.25 Cell Therapies Pty Ltd.5.26 CELLforCURE (Novartis)5.27 Celonic AG5.28 Cellular Therapeutics Ltd.5.29 Center for Breakthrough Medicines5.30 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.5.31 Cobra Biologics5.32 Cognate BioServices5.33 Delphi Genetics S.A.5.34 ElevateBio5.35 Emergent BioSolutions5.36 Eurogentec5.37 Exothera5.38 FinVector5.39 Flash Therapeutics5.40 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology5.41 FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.5.42 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies5.43 GenScript Biotech Corporation5.44 KBI Biopharma5.45 Lonza Group Ltd.5.45.2 Services5.47 Matica Biotechnology, Inc.5.48 Medinet Co., Ltd.5.49 Minaris Regenerative Medicine, LLC5.50 MolMed S.p.A5.51 NECSTGEN5.52 NEOBIOSIS, LLC5.53 NIKON CeLL Innovation Co., Ltd.5.54 Ology Bioservices, Inc.5.55 OrganaBio5.56 Orgenesis5.57 OxfordBiomedica plc5.58 Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific5.59 Performance Cell Manufacturing5.60 Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics5.61 RoslinCT5.62 Samsung Biologics5.63 SK biotek5.64 Stanford Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine5.65 Stemmatters, Biotechnologia e Medicina Regenerativa S.A.5.66 Takara Bio Europe SAS5.67 TUM Cells5.68 Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute/ Miami University5.69 Upstate Stem Cell cGMP Facility5.70 VGXI, Inc.5.71 Vigene Biosciences, Inc.5.72 Waisman Biomanufacturing5.73 Yposkesi

