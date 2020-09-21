Global Cell Analysis Markets To 2025 With COVID-19 Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global cell analysis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019.

The global cell analysis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019.

Cell analysis is typically done to understand population heterogeneity, identifying minority sub-populations of interest, as well as discovering unique characteristics of individual cells. It further aids in gene and protein identification, and epigenomics, as well as understanding the factors that underlie cell health, proliferation and death.

Cell analysis is utilized across academic and research laboratories, hospitals, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical, for studying stem cells, immunology, neurology, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis and in-vitro fertilization.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of cancer, are encouraging technological advancements in cell analysis. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation, a US-based company, announced the introduction of a REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) that will help researchers to understand the mechanisms of cancer progression and immune response.

The increasing investments by governments of several nations in extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the life science sector are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and significant growth in the healthcare industry, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cell analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell analysis market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the analysis type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global cell analysis market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cell Analysis Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Analysis Type6.1 Flow Cytometry Products6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 qPCR Products6.3 Cell Microarrays6.4 Microscopes6.5 Spectrophotometers6.6 Cell Counters6.7 HCS Systems6.8 Others 7 Market Breakup by Process7.1 Cell Identification7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Cell Viability7.3 Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction7.4 Cell Proliferation7.5 Cell Counting and Quality Control7.6 Cell Interaction7.7 Target Identification and Validation7.8 Single-Cell Analysis7.9 Others 8 Market Breakup by Techniques8.1 Molecular Approaches8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Image-Based Approaches 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and CROs9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories9.3 Research Institutes9.4 Cell Culture Collection Repositories9.5 Others 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD Biosciences

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

