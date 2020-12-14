Global Celiac Disease (CD) Market Report 2020: Insights, Epidemiology And Market Forecast 2017-2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Celiac Disease (CD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Celiac Disease (CD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Celiac Disease (CD) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Celiac Disease (CD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market. Celiac Disease (CD) TreatmentCeliac Disease (CD) is usually treated by simply excluding foods that contain gluten from the diet. This prevents damage to the lining of the intestines (gut) and the associated symptoms, such as diarrhea and stomach pain. Symptoms generally return if the patient starts eating foods containing gluten, and it will cause long-term damage to the patient's health. Symptoms often start improving considerably within weeks of starting a gluten-free diet. However, it may take up to 2 years for the digestive system to heal completely.Lifelong adherence to a GFD, the mainstay of treatment for CD, promotes mucosal healing, reduce serum levels of celiac antibodies, improve protein-energy deficiencies, improve bone health, and lead to increases in body fat. Non-adherent or partially adherent patients have been reported to have more fatigue, pruritus, and abdominal bloating than fully adherent patients. Similarly, the persistence of villous atrophy (VA) is less frequently reported in patients who adhere to their GFD.Apart from avoiding gluten in the day-to-day diet, intake of certain supplements (vitamin and mineral supplements) may also be recommended, at least for the first 6 months after the diagnosis. This will ensure that the patient gets all the nutrients that are needed while the digestive system repairs itself. Taking supplements can also help correct any deficiencies, such as anemia.In Rule Out Refractory CD I (RCDI) and RCDII, pharmacologic treatment improves symptoms and histology in only 30-40% of patients. In RCDI, symptoms often improve after treatment, while RCDII is generally less responsive to available therapies. For both RCDI and RCDII, therapeutic options reported include budesonide, systemic corticosteroids, 6-mercaptopurine, cladribine, and mesalamine. Mycophenolate mofetil and methotrexate have also been reported as therapeutic options for RCDI. Celiac Disease (CD) EpidemiologyThe disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Type-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD) and Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease (CD) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. Key Topics Covered: 1 Key Insights 2 Celiac Disease Market Overview at a Glance2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Celiac Disease in 20172.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Celiac Disease in 2030 3 Executive Summary of Celiac Disease (CD) 4 Disease Background and Overview: Celiac Disease4.1 Introduction4.2 Types4.2.1 Classical CD4.2.2 Non-Classical CD4.2.3 Silent CD4.3 Causes4.3.1 Genetics Factors4.3.2 Environmental Factors4.4 Symptoms4.5 Pathogenesis4.6 Pathophysiology4.6.1 Genetics4.6.2 Gluten, as an environmental trigger of CD4.7 Clinical Presentation4.8 Diagnosis4.8.1 Diagnostic Tests of CD4.9 Biomarkers for CD4.9.1 Genetic Biomarkers in CD4.9.2 Serological Biomarkers in CD4.10 Differential diagnosis 5 Algorithm for Diagnosis of CD 6 Diagnostic Guidelines by the European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD)6.1 Recommendations on who should be tested for CD6.2 Recommendations for Serology6.3 Recommendations for Endoscopy and Histopathology6.4 Recommendations for HLA-DQ2/8 Typing6.5 Recommendations for other Diagnostic Tests6.6 Recommendations for Diagnostic Confirmation 7 Diagnostic Guidelines by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO)7.1 Recommendation for Diagnosis7.2 Recommendations for Testing Patients7.2.1 Patients with clinical manifestations suggestive of CD7.2.2 Conditions associated with an increased risk for CD7.2.3 First-degree relatives of patients with CD7.3 Recommendations for Diagnostic Tests7.3.1 Endoscopy in patients with suspected CD7.3.2 Intestinal biopsy and histology7.3.3 Serum antibody tests 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings8.1 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease8.2 MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease 9 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Celiac Disease9.1 United States9.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale9.1.2 Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States9.1.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States9.1.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States9.1.5 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States9.1.6 Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease in the United States9.2 EU5 Countries9.2.1 Assumptions and Rationale9.3 Germany9.4 France9.5 Italy9.6 Spain9.7 United Kingdom9.8 Japan 10 Treatment10.1 Gluten-free Diet (GFD)10.1.1 Gluten-free (GF) foods on prescription10.1.2 Oats10.2 Other treatments10.2.1 Vaccinations10.2.2 Supplements10.2.3 Pharmacologic Treatments10.2.4 Gluten-degrading enzymes10.2.5 Blocking gluten entry across the intestinal epithelium10.2.6 Rho/Rho-kinase inhibition10.2.7 Immunotherapy10.2.8 Dermatitis Herpetiformis10.3 Refractory Celiac Disease (RCD) 11 Treatment Algorithm for CD 12 Treatment Algorithm for CD by BMJ Best Practice12.1 Gluten-free diet (1st Line Treatment)12.1.1 Calcium and Vitamin D supplementation with or without Iron12.2 Refractory Celiac Disease (RCD)12.3 Celiac Crisis12.3.1 Rehydration and correction of electrolyte abnormalities12.3.2 Corticosteroid adjunct treatment 13 European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD) guideline for coeliac disease and other gluten-related disorders13.1 Dietary Management13.2 Follow Up13.3 Slow-responders and RCD13.3.1 Recommendations for treating RCD-I13.3.2 Recommendations for treating RCD-II13.4 Special Issues about Children and Adolescents 14 World Gastroenterology Organisation Global Guidelines for CD 15 Recognized Establishments 16 Unmet Needs 17 Emerging Drugs17.1 Key Cross Competition17.2 Larazotide Acetate (INN-202/AT-1001): 9 Meters Biopharma17.3 Latiglutenase (IMGX003/ALV003): ImmunogenX17.4 PRV-015: Provention Bio17.5 TAK-101: Takeda/Cour Pharmaceuticals17.6 AG017: Precigen ActoBio17.7 ZED1227: Falk Pharma and Zedira 18 Celiac Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis18.1 Key Findings18.2 Market Size of Celiac Disease in the 7MM 19 The United States Market Outlook19.1 United States Market Size19.1.1 Total Market size of Celiac Disease19.1.2 Market Size by Therapies 20 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook 21 Japan Market Outlook21.1 Japan Market Size21.1.1 Total Market size of Celiac Disease21.1.2 Market Size by Therapies 22 KOL Reviews 23 Case Reports23.1 Association of gluten intake during the first 5 years of life with the incidence of celiac disease autoimmunity and celiac disease among children at increased risk ( United States)23.2 The prevalence of the celiac disease in Europe: Results of a centralized, international mass screening project ( Italy)23.3 A case of celiac disease with type I enteropathy-associated T-cell lymphoma in a Japanese male patient ( Japan) 24 Market Drivers 25 Market Barriers 26 SWOT Analysis Companies Mentioned

