Global Cathode Materials Market 2021-2027 - Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements To Boost Market Prospects
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Cathode Materials market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 14.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 14.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Battery Types Segment Corners a 6.9% Share in 2020
In the global Other Battery Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$700.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$905.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects
- An Introduction to Cathode Materials
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- DowDupont Inc.
- Gravita India Limited
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey plc
- Kureha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
- NEI Corporation
- Nichia Corporation
- Posco Co., Ltd.
- Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Toda Kogyo Corp.
- Umicore N.V.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & Cathode Materials Market
- With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market
- Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery
- Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries
- Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
- Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview
- LFP Cathode Materials Market: Ideal for Li-ion Batteries in EVs
- Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand
- Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials
- Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies
- Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
- Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
- Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes
- Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials
- Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries
- Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery
- New Cathode Material for Sustainable EVs
- Lithium-rich Cathode Materials Used in EVs Store Charge in High Voltages
- New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology
- Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials
- Cobalt Demand and Pricing: Significant Implications for Cathode Materials Used in EV Batteries
- High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery
- Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries
- Suppliers Confront New Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
