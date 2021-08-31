Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Report 2021-2026 - Increasing User Spending And Corporate Benefits / Upsurge In Number Of Air Passengers And Tourism Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market (2021-2026) by Type, Ownership, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market (2021-2026) by Type, Ownership, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is estimated to be USD 25.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%. Market Dynamics

The factors such as the fast-expanding tourism industry and growing industrialization across various industries played a major role in the growth of the global catering services & food contractors market.

Moreover, the establishment of numerous educational and medical institutes and growing customer preference for mini buffets for small get-togethers or events are other factors that are expected to increase the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, growing consumer inclination towards online food delivery services may hinder the market growth as it offers an easy and handy ordering and processing system, which most people prefer. Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Off-Premises and On-Premises. Amongst all, the Off-Premises segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Ownership, the market is classified as Standalone and Chained. Amongst the two, the standalone segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as a Commercial Organization, Educational Institutions, Government & Public Sector, Hospitality, Medical Institutions, and others. Amongst all, the Hospitality segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Bartlett Mitchell Acquired by Westbury Street Holdings. - 28th October 2020

Compass Group and EAT will track the carbon footprint of the food Compass serves in its Nordic operations - 18th December 2019

Aramark, a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, acquired Next Level Hospitality - 29th April 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Air Culinaire, Aramark Corporation, Arpal Gulf LLC, Best Impressions Caterers, Compass Group PLC, Delaware North.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Size and Segmentation3.3 Market Outlook 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Increasing User Spending and Corporate Benefits 4.1.2 Upsurge in Number of Air Passengers and Tourism Industry 4.1.3 Rising Urban Population4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Online Ordering service 4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Enhanced Packaging Promoting Catering Services 4.3.2 Customer Inclination for Mini Buffet System 4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Food Safety and Preservation Concern 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By Type6.1 Introduction 6.2 Off-Premises6.3 On-Premises 7 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By Ownership7.1 Introduction7.2 Chained 7.3 Standalone 8 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By End Use8.1 Introduction8.2 Commercial Organization 8.3 Educational Institutions8.4 Government & Public Sector 8.5 Hospitality 8.6 Medical Institutions 8.7 Others 9 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Strategic Initiatives 11 Company Profiles

Air Culinaire

Aramark Corporation

Arpal Gulf LLC

Best Impressions Caterers

Compass Group Plc

Delaware North

Dine Contract Catering

dnata Elior Group

Elior Group

Emirates Flight Catering

Food 4 Life

Fusion Foods

Gategroup

Goddard Catering Group

ISS A/S

National Catering Services & Foodstuff

OCS Group limited

Olive Catering Services Ltd

On Safari Foods

Ovations Food Services

Sodexo Group

Spectra

Thompson Hospitality Corporation

Westbury Street Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzo8i5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-catering-services--food-contractors-market-report-2021-2026---increasing-user-spending-and-corporate-benefits--upsurge-in-number-of-air-passengers-and-tourism-industry-301366075.html

SOURCE Research and Markets