Global Cast Iron Cookware Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cast Iron Cookware estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unseasoned, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Seasoned segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960841/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $774 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR The Cast Iron Cookware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$774 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$585.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Enamel Coated Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR In the global Enamel Coated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$361.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$442.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

FINEX Cast Iron Cookware Co.

Lodge Manufacturing Company

The Coleman Company Inc.

Tramontina USA , Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960841/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Cast Iron Cookware Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Cast Iron Cookware Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Cast Iron Cookware Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Unseasoned (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Unseasoned (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Unseasoned (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Seasoned (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Seasoned (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Seasoned (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Enamel Coated (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Enamel Coated (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Enamel Coated (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Household (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Household (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Household (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Food Services (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Food Services (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Food Services (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Cast Iron Cookware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Cast Iron Cookware Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: United States Cast Iron Cookware Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Cast Iron Cookware Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 27: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 28: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Cast Iron Cookware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cast Iron Cookware in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Japanese Cast Iron Cookware Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Cast Iron Cookware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Cast Iron Cookware Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Cast Iron Cookware in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Cast Iron Cookware Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Cast Iron Cookware Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 47: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Cast Iron Cookware Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 50: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 52: Cast Iron Cookware Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: French Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Cast Iron Cookware Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: French Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 58: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: German Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Cast Iron Cookware Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 64: Italian Cast Iron Cookware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Cast Iron Cookware Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Italian Demand for Cast Iron Cookware in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Cast Iron Cookware Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Cast Iron Cookware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Cast Iron Cookware Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: United Kingdom Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cast Iron Cookware in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Cast Iron Cookware Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 76: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 77: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: | A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 82: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Cast Iron Cookware Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 88: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. Total Companies Profiled: 44

