Global Cash And Coin Deposit Bags Market To Reach $486.3 Million By 2026

Global Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market to Reach $486.3 Million by 2026Cash and coin deposit bags are intended to provide businesses and customers with a temper-proof option for transporting high volume cash and coins in a safe manner. These bags hold a critical significance in offering high degree of protection from thefts. Cash and coin deposit bags are made using tough materials such as sturdy plastic for robust support and convenient handling. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing cash logistics industry, security issues of cash transport & ATM refill frauds, importance of cash handling in casinos, sustained demand in hospitality and hotels industry, and growing demand for coin-operated laundry services. Given the importance of cash in an economy, cash logistics is emerging into a healthy industry with robust growth opportunities. Global cash demand continues to increase consistently despite rising adoption of electronic payment, with cash circulation in terms of GDP exceeding 9.6%, up from around 8.1% in 2011. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which continues unabated has pushed the world towards a more cash-driven economy, spurring opportunities for cash handling and management products and solutions. The rise in number of working women and growth in dual-income households is driving the trend towards coin-operated laundry services.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags estimated at US$372 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$486.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Opaque, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$400.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $68.1 Million by 2026The Cash and Coin Deposit Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. While a sizeable fraction of the public in advanced economies has full access to credit cards and bank accounts, cash in circulation continues to increase, which can be credited to low interest rates. Growth in Asia-Pacific continues to be driven by India and China, fueled by rising middle class, growing income levels and the presence of a large unbanked or under-banked population. More

