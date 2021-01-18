Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Market Report 2020-2026: Growth Of Telemedicine And The Popularity Of Smartphone Technology Has Changed The Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Arrhythmia Market, Global Forecast by Segment, Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), End-User, & Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Cardiac Arrhythmia Market, Global Forecast by Segment, Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), End-User, & Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Market will be US$ 7.9 Billion by 2026.

Globally, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality. According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 17.9 million global deaths occur due to cardiovascular disease every year. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more than 800 thousand individuals die from cardiovascular diseases in the United States each year and nearly 92.1 million Americans are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. A cardiac arrhythmia is a condition where the person heartbeat is irregular, i.e., either, too slow, or too fast. Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices help in monitoring the patients who are at risk with heart arrhythmia.

What is Cardiac Arrhythmia and How Monitoring Device Helps?

People with cardiovascular diseases have increased risk of cardiac arrhythmia conditions like tachycardia and bradycardia that need continuous monitoring to overcome sudden heart failure. When a heart rate is above 100 beats per minute in adults that it is called "tachycardia". And when the heart rate of an adult is below 60 beats per minute than it is called "bradycardia".

The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device can monitor or record the electrical activity of the heart. These devices help in identifying the type and the cause of irregular heart rhythms. These devices help to continuously monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia through remote patient monitoring.

Factors Driving the Cardiac Arrhythmia Market

The growth of telemedicine and the popularity of smartphone technology has changed the landscape of cardiac monitoring devices. In addition, key players operating in the market are competing based on advanced and connected cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices which is expected to propel the growth of this market in upcoming years.

The driving force, which is boosting the global cardiac arrhythmia market, is surging cases of lifestyle habits like obesity, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Some other factors include rising healthcare expenditure, rising consumption of tobacco and alcohol, accelerating economic growth, growing obese population.

1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 6. Market Share6.1 By Segment6.2 By End-User6.3 By Region 7. Market by Segment7.1 Implantable Cardiac Monitoring Devices7.1.1 Market Trend7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 ECG Testing Device7.2.1 Market Trend7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors7.3.1 Market Trend7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Event Recorder7.4.1 Market Trend7.4.2 Market Forecast 8. Market by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.2 Canada8.2 Latin America8.3 Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)8.5 Rest of the World 9. Market by End-User9.1.1 Hospitals, Clinics & Cardiac Centers9.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers9.1.3 Other End-User 10. Key Players Analysis10.1 Abbott Laboratories10.1.1 Overview10.1.2 Recent Developments10.1.3 Revenue Analysis10.2 GE Healthcare10.3 Medtronic PLC10.4 Koninklijke Philips NV10.5 Biotelemetry, Inc.

